Russian Attack Damages Sports School In Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Today in Dnipro, a sports school for boxing and martial arts was damaged by a Russian attack. Children as young as 7 were training there,” the city's mayor said.

According to him, the ceiling in the gyms-which contain boxing rings and exercise equipment-is now shattered, and up to 20 windows have been smashed.

Filatov promised that the city would find an alternative for the children to continue their training.

Russian shelling damages businesses inand Kryvyi Rih

In addition, according to his information, the building of one of the colleges was damaged, and windows were shattered in residential buildings. City maintenance crews have already completed cleanup efforts. They removed about 5 metric tons of debris and glass.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times this afternoon. Businesses in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih were damaged.