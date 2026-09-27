From Hotel Worker To Cricket Hero: Bajaur's Sajjad Khan Hits Historic 153

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) From the dusty streets of the underdeveloped and neglected tehsil of Utman Khel Hayati in Bajaur, an unknown young man has created history in the National Under-19 Cricket Tournament, leaving not only Bajaur but the wider cricket community amazed.

Representing Abbottabad Region in a one-day match, Sajjad Khan played a blistering and historic unbeaten innings of 153 runs - the highest individual score ever recorded at the Under-19 level in Abbottabad Region's history.

But the real beauty of this memorable innings lies not in the numbers, but in the sweat, struggle and tears Sajjad shed to reach this point.

Sajjad's relationship with cricket began when he was just five years old, when he would play tennis-ball cricket with his elder brother, Altaf, in their home courtyard. By the age of eight, his natural batting ability had developed to such an extent that even experienced players found it difficult to get him out. But in this part of Bajaur, there were neither proper grounds nor academies for children. Even dreaming of becoming a cricketer was a major challenge.

When the first cricket academy opened in the area, Sajjad joined it at the age of 11. However, his progress came to a halt because trials were not held in the former FATA region for several years. During this period of disappointment, Sajjad gradually became distant from the academy. But his elder brother Altaf, who taught at a private school, did not give up on him. He not only protected his brother's talent but also helped restore his confidence through academy coaches and brought him back to the nets.

When Sajjad joined the Fakhar Zaman Cricket Academy, he entered one of the most difficult phases of his life. He faced severe financial hardships, but his passion for cricket remained strong. He would spend hours batting under the scorching sun at the academy during the day, while at night he worked at a hotel to earn a living and meet his expenses.

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Washing dishes and working through the night, then forgetting all his exhaustion at sunrise and returning to the field to sweat through his training - this was a sacrifice not everyone could make. When the academy learned about the young man's struggles, Pakistan's renowned batter Fakhar Zaman instructed the academy to waive Sajjad's fees. The academy also took responsibility for his food and accommodation expenses.

But the challenges did not end there.

In 2023, Sajjad was once again disappointed after failing to make the final selection during the trials. People around him taunted him, saying,“Instead of wasting your time on cricket, go and do some work.” But his father's prayers and his elder brother's encouragement remained a source of strength. His brother kept those taunts from reaching Sajjad's heart and would tell him after every setback:“You can do it. Don't give up.”

Eventually, the time came for his hard work to bear fruit. During the PCB Under-17 school trials, Sajjad was declared the best-performing player among schools in Abbottabad. After his impressive performance in the Challenge Cup, he earned a place in the special camp for the top 25 Under-19 players, where his exceptional batting convinced everyone of his ability.

Playing for Abbottabad at the regional level, he scored 85 runs in his first three-day match. In today's one-day match, he followed it up with an unbeaten 153-run innings to set a new record.

Having studied up to ninth grade, Sajjad Khan sacrificed comfort and many of life's conveniences to keep his cricket dream alive. Today, the support of Fakhar Zaman, the guidance of Abbottabad's coaches and the sacrifices made by his elder brother have helped turn this young talent from Bajaur into a rising star on the national cricket scene.

Sajjad Khan's story proves that with genuine passion and determination, it is possible to rise from washing dishes at a hotel to making history on the cricket field.