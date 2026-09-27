Prime Minister Orders Closure Of Facilities Selling Tobacco To Minors

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan has instructed the Ministry of Health and relevant authorities to intensify inspections over all establishments and enforce Article 63 of the Public Health Law.

He directed the authorities to close facilities found serving argileh or selling or supplying tobacco products to people under the age of 18, holding non-compliant establishments fully accountable.

The directives follow the detection of violations by some establishments serving argileh or providing tobacco products to minors, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The statement said that such practices pose health risks to children and young people and encourage early tobacco use.

The measures are based on Public Health Law of 2008, which addresses the protection of public health from the harmful effects of smoking.

The prime minister also chaired a Cabinet session on Sunday, during which an amended bylaw was approved on the use of electronic means in civil judicial proceedings for 2026.

The amended bylaw implements the Justice Sector Strategy 2022–2026, which aims to streamline and expedite litigation procedures by expanding the use of electronic means, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

It also allows the use of audio-visual communication tools in civil court sessions and eliminates redundant procedural requirements for electronically submitted documents.

Under the regulation, paper-based court procedures will be phased out, removing the need to physically file documents after they have been submitted electronically.

The Cabinet also approved an amended bylaw governing the Policyholders and Beneficiaries Guarantee Fund for 2026.

The regulation aims to protect the rights of policyholders and beneficiaries and maintain confidence in the insurance sector by reducing the risk of insurance company liquidation, in line with the objectives of the Economic Modernisation Vision and its executive programmes.

It also introduces a preventive approach to dealing with financial difficulties facing insurance companies and encourages financially solvent insurers to merge with companies facing weak financial positions or failing to meet solvency requirements, in accordance with applicable legislation.

The acquiring or merged entity may benefit from reduced or exempted contributions to the fund, subject to conditions and timelines set by the Central Bank of Jordan.

The measures also aim to improve the efficiency of resource management within the fund, the statement said.

The Cabinet also endorsed the rationale for a draft administrative organisation bylaw for the Royal Academy for Inclusive Education for Persons with Disabilities for 2026 and referred it to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau to complete the legal procedures.

The draft bylaw seeks to improve the academy's institutional performance and the quality of its services in line with public sector modernisation directives, while promoting efficiency, sustainability and best practices in inclusive education.

It also provides a flexible organisational structure to enable the academy to carry out its duties under the Royal Academy for Inclusive Education for Persons with Disabilities Regulation No. 29 of 2025 and improve the allocation of human resources and executive oversight.

The draft establishes a governance framework with clear decision-making procedures and administrative responsibilities, while defining roles and authorities to strengthen accountability, prevent overlapping jurisdictions and improve internal coordination.

The Cabinet agreed to settle 970 pending disputes between taxpayers and the Income and Sales Tax Department.

The decision is part of the government's efforts to ease financial burdens on economic sectors, investors and citizens, stimulate economic activity and help taxpayers regularise their tax status.