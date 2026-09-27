South Korea Calls For Halt To Actions Undermining The Two-State Solution

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) -- South Korea's Foreign Ministry said the country's special government representative for Middle East peace, Lee Kyung-chul, stressed during his participation in a high-level ministerial meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution the need to abolish actions that undermine or weaken the two-state solution and prevent their recurrence.

Lee also expressed concern over recent violence carried out by settlers, as well as the continued construction of settlements in the West Bank, the ministry said.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the ministry said in a statement issued Sunday that Lee stressed during the meeting that the two-state solution is the only internationally agreed-upon solution capable of reconciling the Palestinian people's right to self-determination with the achievement of lasting regional peace.

//Petra// AF