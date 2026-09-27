Egypt Condemns Continued Israeli Escalation In Occupied West Bank

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Sept. 27 (Petra) -- Egypt condemned the continued Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank and repeated incursions by settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli forces, as well as the stringent measures and restrictions imposed on Palestinian movement.

Egypt warned of the repercussions of such practices on conditions in the Palestinian territories, firmly rejecting statements by Israeli officials calling for an expansion of operations in the West Bank and efforts to undermine the Palestinian Authority.

It stressed the need to halt all unilateral and escalatory measures and respect the established historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem, reiterating its support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

//Petra// AF