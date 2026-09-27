Network International Partners With Mastercard Move To Expand Money Transfer Services In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) -- Network International, a payments technology company operating across the Middle East and Africa, announced Sunday a partnership with Mastercard Move, Mastercard's global money movement solutions portfolio, to enable financial institutions, fintech companies, and payment service providers to offer domestic and international card-based money transfer services to individuals and businesses.

Under the partnership, licensed financial institutions and payment service providers using Network International's solutions will be able to facilitate domestic and international money transfers through a single connection to Mastercard Move's global network, according to a company statement.

The network supports secure, near-instant transfers to and from cards, bank accounts, and certain digital accounts, the statement said.

The partnership will help accelerate money transfers, improve corporate liquidity management, simplify digital payment experiences, and expand access to digital financial services for underserved consumers and those who are new to digital services, it added.

Mastercard's General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, and the Levant, Saud Swar, said the launch of Mastercard Move in Jordan in partnership with Network International would support financial innovation and economic growth, while enhancing financial inclusion and the efficiency of cross-border payments.

//Petra// AF