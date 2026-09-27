Police Arrest Man Following Assault On Young Woman In Central Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) -- Police have arrested a man after he allegedly attacked a young woman with a sharp instrument in central Amman following a dispute, a spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said on Sunday.

The victim, who filed a complaint with the police after the assault, received medical treatment and was reported to be in good condition, according to a medical report obtained by authorities.

Law enforcement personnel identified the suspect, raided his location, and took him into custody. An investigation has been launched ahead of referring the suspect to judicial authorities, the PSD spokesperson added.

//Petra// AF