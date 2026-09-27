Princess Sumaya Patronizes PSUT Graduation Ceremony, Awards Honorary Doctorate To Replit CEO

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) -- Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT), patronized the university's 32nd graduation ceremony, where PSUT alumnus Amjad Masad, founder and CEO of Replit, was awarded an honorary doctorate by a decision of the university's Council of Deans in recognition of his achievements and contributions to technology and entrepreneurship.

Masad graduated from PSUT's Computer Science program in 2010 before founding Replit, a technology company that enables individuals to develop software and collaborate on projects. The company is currently valued at about $9 billion, and Masad's journey from the university to the global technology sector represents a model of the integration of Jordanian talent, technological knowledge, and entrepreneurial ambition.

In her address to the graduates, Princess Sumaya highlighted Masad's career as an example of what ambition and perseverance can achieve, urging the new graduates not to place limits on their aspirations but to have the courage and knowledge to envision the future and help shape it.

She said the university's mission was not to replicate what already exists but to anticipate what lies ahead and put science, technology, and innovation at the service of Jordan and its future. Investing in knowledge and the Kingdom's scientific and technological capabilities, she added, is the foundation of national development.

"If yesterday's independence meant sovereignty over the land, today's independence also means sovereignty over knowledge: being among those who create technology, not merely consume it, and among those who program the future, rather than leaving the future to program us," Princess Sumaya said.

She recalled the role of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS), the parent institution of PSUT, in advancing science, technology, and knowledge in Jordan. The RSS was founded in 1970 under the vision of HRH Prince El Hassan bin Talal and by a Royal Decree issued by the late King Hussein bin Talal, based on their conviction that science, technology, and knowledge were fundamental to building Jordan and preparing it for the future.

"Building Jordan means building the minds of its people," Princess Sumaya said, stressing that the university must anticipate the future and not limit itself to teaching technology but also contribute to its innovation and application in ways that serve people and the nation.

She stressed that technology needs management to reach markets and create sustainable value, while management needs technology to strengthen its competitiveness, underscoring the importance of interdisciplinary work across the university's fields of study.

Princess Sumaya said university graduates should not measure their success solely by professional achievements but by the positive impact they leave on people's lives and their country.

She urged the graduates to carry their knowledge, values, university, and the name of Jordan with them throughout their professional careers.

University President Prof. Wajdan Abu Elhaija highlighted a number of developments reflecting PSUT's continued focus on technology and innovation, including the King Talal School of Business Technology's achievement of EQUIS accreditation for institutional excellence. The European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) accreditation is awarded by the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD).

The university has also launched the second phase of its Smart Knowledge System, becoming the first Jordanian university to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) models into its digital ecosystem by operating a large language model (LLM) on campus, and established Defendexe, its first spin-off company specializing in cybersecurity.

PSUT has also developed VerifyX, a digital signature system based on blockchain technology to enhance document security and the reliability of digital transactions and accelerate administrative procedures. The university's graduate research has increasingly focused on national challenges through problem-solving-based theses. VerifyX is described by PSUT as a blockchain-supported system designed to enhance digital trust, document security, and transaction integrity.

In partnership with Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) and national technology institutions, the university also launched a Security Operations Centre (SOC) Lab, the first of its kind at a Jordanian university, placing students in a realistic simulated environment and providing advanced practical training in threat detection, data protection, and securing digital infrastructure.

Abu Elhaija said the university's 35-year journey had been shaped by a commitment to excellence and leadership, guided by Princess Sumaya's vision and focus on investing in people.

The closing ceremony also honored former minister Marwan Juma for his 17 years of service to the university since joining its Board of Trustees in 2009. He served as deputy chairman of the board for eight years and played an active role in the university's strategic, academic, and institutional development.

The university also celebrated the achievements of its two doctoral graduates, Ramah Bani Younes and Yasmeen Al Salman, in computer science.

Among the students honored were Sadeen Marei of the Accounting program, who achieved the highest academic standing at the university; Celine Karajeh of the Network and Information Security Engineering program, who received the Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan Award for Outstanding Student; and Dania Al-Louzi, designer of the official kit worn by Jordan's national football team, the Nashama, during its historic participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Education and Human Resources Development Azmi Mahafzah, Higher Education Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission Chairman Dhafer Al-Sarayreh, members of PSUT's Board of Trustees, academic and administrative staff, and representatives of the university's partners in the industry, business, technology, and education sectors.

//Petra// AF