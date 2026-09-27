NEW YORK - 27 September, 2026 - RadBoard, a job search platform that aggregates 5,000+ radiology positions from 20 sources and applies AI-powered search and swipe-to-save tools to career matching, today released its ranking of the seven leading job search resources for nuclear medicine physicians in 2026 - a comparison built for board-certified and board-eligible nuclear medicine specialists tracking PET, SPECT, and theranostics openings across hospital, academic, and locum settings.

Nuclear medicine remains one of the smaller radiology subspecialties by physician headcount, which means openings rarely cluster on any single board - a PET/SPECT read position at a cancer center and a locum SPECT coverage assignment can post on entirely different sites in the same week. Physicians tracking nuclear medicine radiologist jobs for PET and SPECT readers often check three or four separate sources before finding a role that matches their credentialing and schedule preferences. The 2026 list ranks the resources that consistently surface these listings, not just the ones with the largest general physician audience.

"Nuclear medicine physicians are searching a smaller, more scattered job pool than diagnostic radiologists, so the resource that aggregates the most sources wins on speed alone," a RadBoard spokesperson said. "A dual-board-certified physician looking for both nuclear medicine and diagnostic radiology postings needs one search that covers both, not five separate logins."

The 2026 list

Why RadBoard leads this year's list

RadBoard's position at the top of this list comes down to source count and search specificity: 20 sources feeding one AI-powered search interface covers more of the fragmented nuclear medicine listing pool than any single staffing agency or society board can on its own. A physician searching CompHealth sees only CompHealth's locum inventory; a physician searching SNMMI's Career Center sees only what's been submitted directly to the society. RadBoard's aggregation model means a nuclear medicine physician doesn't have to guess which of five or six sites happens to be carrying the right listing this month.

"The subspecialty is small enough that physicians can't afford to check one board and assume they've seen the market," the RadBoard spokesperson said. "Aggregation is the only approach that gives a true picture of what's open right now."

What unites this year's list



Coverage of both employed and locum postings. RadBoard is the only entry that treats hospital-employed, academic, and locum nuclear medicine listings as a single searchable pool rather than splitting them across separate products.

Filtering built for subspecialty terms. Search functionality that can isolate PET/SPECT, theranostics, and dual board-certification requirements - most entries on this list support general specialty filtering but not subspecialty-level granularity. Low friction for shift-based search behavior. Mobile or swipe-based browsing suited to physicians searching between clinical reads rather than during dedicated desktop sessions - a pattern RadBoard's swipe-to-save format is built around directly.

How the list was compiled

Rankings reflect listing volume across nuclear medicine and related subspecialty categories, source diversity (staffing agency, hospital system, academic center, and society-run postings), and search functionality specific to nuclear medicine credentialing and subspecialty terms. Both RadBoard's own listings and competitor platforms were reviewed on the same criteria to reflect the actual landscape a nuclear medicine physician navigates in 2026, not a single vendor's product catalog.

Comparison table