MENAFN - GetNews)""If the guide tells you to write the book yourself, it did its job." - Richard Lowe, The Writing King"The Writing King has published the Ghostwriting Hub, a free guide by ghostwriter Richard Lowe that answers what authors ask before hiring a ghostwriter, from cost and contracts to ethics, AI and what goes wrong.

Safety Harbor, Fla. - September 27, 2026 - What does a ghostwriter cost, who owns the book, and is it honest to put your name on something someone else wrote? The Writing King today published the Ghostwriting Hub, a free guide that answers those questions and hundreds more in one place. The hub links more than 400 articles, case studies and answers written by ghostwriter Richard Lowe, organized as a 17-chapter outline that follows the order in which authors make decisions.

The guide starts with what ghostwriting is and whether a ghostwriter is the right choice at all. It moves through planning a book, ethics and credit, cost and pricing, finding and hiring a writer, contracts and rights, and how the process works from the first interview to the finished manuscript. Later chapters cover AI and ghostwriting, memoir, business and executive books, fiction, what happens after the manuscript is delivered, and a full chapter on what goes wrong, including ghostwriters who disappear, content mills, and manuscripts that don't sound like the author.

Each article opens with a direct answer to the question in its heading. The hub also includes a Ghostwriting FAQ with short answers to 38 of the most common questions, and 42 documented case studies of real projects.

"People who are thinking about hiring a ghostwriter get conflicting answers everywhere they look," said Lowe. "Agencies quote one thing, content mills promise another, and AI tools claim to do the whole job for free. I wanted one place where someone could read the plain answers, including the ones that talk them out of hiring me, before they spend a dollar. If the guide tells you to write the book yourself, it did its job."

The guide answers the questions ghostwriters dodge. It explains what a book costs at different levels of service and why cheap offers end badly. It covers who owns the copyright, what a fair contract says when one side walks away, and how an author can check whether a ghostwriter is using AI to draft the book. The ethics chapter addresses whether using a ghostwriter is cheating, and when it would be.

Lowe has authored 113+ books under his own name and ghostwritten 54+ books for executives, founders, coaches and professionals. Before turning to books, he spent 33 years in enterprise technology, including 20 years as Director of Computer Operations and Technical Services at Trader Joe's. His practice includes 42 documented case studies and 43 client reviews, many with video.

The Ghostwriting Hub is available at .

About Richard Lowe

Richard Lowe is a ghostwriter and author based in Safety Harbor, Florida, operating as The Writing King. He has authored 113+ books and ghostwritten 54+ books for executives, coaches, athletes and professionals, with a focus on business books, thought leadership and memoir. He also hosts the Leaders and Their Stories interview series.

Learn more at .