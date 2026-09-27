TELECO Launches Managed IT And Cybersecurity Services For South Carolina Organizations

MENAFN - GetNews)"Managed IT and Cybersecurity Services"TELECO, Inc. has launched managed IT and cybersecurity services for South Carolina organizations. The program combines help desk support, network and email security, data protection, security awareness training, and virtual CIO guidance under one provider, helping businesses improve visibility, consistency, and continuity across their technology environments.

GREENVILLE, S.C. - September 27, 2026 - TELECO, Inc., a business technology provider with over 45 years of experience, today announced the launch of managed IT and cybersecurity services for organizations across South Carolina. The offering brings everyday IT support and security planning together under one provider, helping businesses keep systems reliable, users productive, and data better protected.

Cloud applications, remote access, connected devices, and digital communications now sit at the center of daily operations for organizations of every size. Each adds capability, but each also adds management demands and potential points of exposure. For many businesses, the challenge is no longer acquiring technology. It is keeping that technology visible, consistently managed, and secure without pulling internal teams away from their core work.

IT performance and security are closely connected. An outdated device or an account with the wrong permissions creates both a support problem and a security risk. TELECO gives South Carolina businesses one partner accountable for both, and explains its findings in plain business terms so leaders can make confident decisions.

One Provider for IT Support and Security

TELECO's managed IT and cybersecurity services are designed to operate as one coordinated program rather than separate contracts. Core components include:



Help desk support for day-to-day technical issues and user requests

Network and email security to help detect intrusions and filter malicious messages

Data protection and recovery to safeguard critical business information

Microsoft 365 cloud solutions for productivity, collaboration, and secure access

Security awareness training to help employees recognize phishing and unsafe requests Virtual CIO services that align technology decisions with business goals

Why IT and Security Work Better Together

An outdated system, inconsistent access practices, or an unmonitored network issue can affect productivity and security at the same time. Managing both together gives organizations a clearer view of the full technology lifecycle: how systems are configured, who can access them, how issues are detected, and how the business responds when something goes wrong.

A coordinated approach helps business leaders focus on five priorities:



Visibility: A clear picture of devices, systems, applications, and connections

Consistency: Repeatable processes for support, system management, and user access

Risk awareness: Identifying practices or conditions that create unnecessary exposure

Continuity: Defined priorities for keeping essential operations running during an interruption Planning: Technology decisions that keep pace with growth and changing security needs

A Practical Starting Point

TELECO recommends that organizations begin with a review of their current environment rather than trying to solve every concern at once. Useful first questions include:



Which systems are most critical to daily operations?

Who has access to business applications, data, and administrative functions?

How are user permissions and system changes managed?

What would the organization do during a security or technology incident? Are employees prepared to recognize suspicious messages and requests?

From there, TELECO works with decision-makers to set priorities based on operational importance, current risk, and available resources, then revisits the plan as the business changes.

Part of a Broader Business Technology Portfolio

Managed IT and cybersecurity join TELECO's portfolio of business phone systems, cellular and public safety distributed antenna systems (DAS), DAS field testing, video surveillance, access control, structured cabling, and Technology as a Service. That breadth allows TELECO to look at IT and security in the context of an organization's full communications, connectivity, and physical security environment, rather than treating each system in isolation.

South Carolina organizations interested in managed IT and cybersecurity services can contact TELECO at 800.800.6159 or visit to schedule a consultation.

About TELECO

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, TELECO, Inc. is a business technology provider with over 45 years of experience. The company delivers managed IT, cybersecurity, business phone systems, video surveillance, access control, cellular and public safety DAS, DAS field testing, structured cabling, and Technology as a Service through its CompleteCare ONE program. TELECO also maintains an office in Deerfield Beach, Florida, and is a Clemson Small Business Partner. Learn more at