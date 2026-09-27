County Roofing Highlights Nearly 40 Years Serving Valley Stream

MENAFN - GetNews)""You can stand on one block in Valley Stream and see a 1920s Tudor next to a postwar ranch. Those roofs need different things, and the older ones need someone who's actually worked on them. A hundred-year-old house has had a lot of contractors and a lot of decisions layered on top of each other, and you don't find out what's under there until the roof comes off.""County Roofing, founded on Long Island in 1987, marks nearly four decades in Valley Stream, where 1920s Tudors and postwar ranches sit blocks apart and permitting depends on the village line.

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. - September 27, 2026 - County Roofing, a roofing contractor founded on Long Island in 1987, is marking nearly four decades of work in Valley Stream.

The company has served the community across most of its history, working on a housing stock that spans an unusual range for a Nassau County community of its size, along with the commercial properties along the Sunrise Highway corridor, Rockaway Avenue, Central Avenue, and the Green Acres area.

The older sections through Gibson and Mill Brook carry Tudors and colonial revivals built in the 1920s and 1930s, with steep pitches, multiple intersecting gables, and dormers. Elsewhere in the community, postwar Capes, ranches, and splits sit on considerably simpler rooflines.

Those are different roofing projects rather than variations on one. On a home with several gable intersections, each junction is a valley requiring precise flashing, and the labor concentrates in those transitions rather than in the open field. A Tudor can take substantially more work than a larger ranch covering the same square footage.

"You can stand on one block in Valley Stream and see a 1920s Tudor next to a postwar ranch," said Keith Schmied, founder and CEO of County Roofing. "Those roofs need different things, and the older ones need someone who's actually worked on them. A hundred-year-old house has had a lot of contractors and a lot of decisions layered on top of each other, and you don't find out what's under there until the roof comes off."

Permitting in the community also depends on a boundary the mailing address does not indicate. Properties inside the incorporated Village of Valley Stream file with the Village Building Department, while North Valley Stream and the surrounding unincorporated areas carrying a Valley Stream address permit through the Town of Hempstead.

Mature tree cover through the older sections adds a further consideration, since shaded slopes hold moisture longer and promote the algae growth that gradually wears down protective granules.

County Roofing holds elite certification from all three major roofing manufacturers, GAF Master Elite, Owens Corning Platinum Preferred, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER, a combination reached by a small percentage of contractors nationwide. The certifications allow the company to offer enhanced manufacturer warranty coverage not available through non-certified installers.

Services available in the area include roof replacement, repair, installation, and inspection, along with commercial flat roofing, gutters, siding, and windows. Roof inspections are offered at no cost, every crew member is a direct employee rather than a subcontractor, and emergency response is available around the clock.

The company is headquartered in Melville and operates additional offices in Hauppauge, Massapequa, Forest Hills, and Tarrytown. Schmied founded County Roofing in 1987 and remains directly involved in its projects.

Additional information about the company's Valley Stream services is available at

About County Roofing:

County Roofing is a roofing contractor founded in 1987 and headquartered in Melville, New York, with offices serving Long Island, Queens, and Westchester County. Led by founder and CEO Keith Schmied, the company holds elite certifications from all three major roofing manufacturers: GAF Master Elite, Owens Corning Platinum Preferred, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER. County Roofing provides residential and commercial roofing services including roof replacement, repair, installation, and inspection, along with flat roofing, gutters, siding, and windows.

More information is available at