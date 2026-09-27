NCB Leads Major Drive, Destroys Over 61 Acres Of Illegal Cannabis In Himachal's Kullu

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has carried out a significant operation against illegal cannabis cultivation in Himachal Pradesh, destroying more than 61 acres of illicit crops in remote, high-altitude areas of Kullu district so far.

The ongoing drive is being conducted jointly with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Himachal Pradesh Police and the State Forest Department.

“Teams are operating in difficult mountainous terrain, with the exercise being geo-tagged and documented through photographs and videography to ensure transparency. Legal action to follow against those responsible for illegal cultivation,” NCB said in a post on its X handle.

To ensure complete transparency and accountability, every stage of the exercise is being geo-tagged and meticulously documented through photographs and videography.

Officials confirmed that legal action will be initiated against those found responsible for the illegal cultivation.

The operation forms a key part of the larger effort under the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026–29).

The document outlines a clear roadmap towards achieving a“Nasha Mukt Bharat” by targeting drugs at their source. A central pillar of this strategy is the coordinated eradication of illicit cultivation through seamless collaboration between Central and State agencies.

Cannabis cultivation in the high-altitude regions of Himachal Pradesh has long posed a challenge for enforcement agencies due to the rugged topography and limited accessibility.

By deploying specialised teams from multiple forces, the current drive aims to break the supply chain at its origin and send a strong message against illegal growing practices.

Authorities emphasised that sustained action of this nature is essential to curb the availability of narcotics and protect communities from the social and economic damage caused by the drug trade.

The joint operation also reflects improved inter-agency coordination, with NCB providing the lead while leveraging the local knowledge and operational strength of the state police, ITBP and forest department personnel.

As the drive continues, further areas under illegal cultivation are expected to be covered in the coming days.

Officials reiterated their commitment to pursuing the cases to their logical conclusion through proper legal processes. The success of this operation is being viewed as an important step in the national campaign to eliminate illicit drug cultivation and move closer to the goal of a drug-free India.