Press Release: Fastercapital Supports Fondation Selemani Kitonda As It Advances Fundraising Readiness

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Fondation Selemani Kitonda, an established participant in FasterCapital 's ongoing support, today reported continued organizational structuring and progress toward fundraising... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo & Dubai, UAE

Fondation Selemani Kitonda, an established participant in FasterCapital's ongoing support, today reported continued organizational structuring and progress toward fundraising readiness under the EquityPilot program. With FasterCapital providing continued collaboration, the foundation has clarified its mission and impact objectives, prepared investor-facing materials, and advanced a strategy for donor and partner engagement focused on humanitarian and development outcomes in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

FasterCapital and EquityPilot are actively supporting Fondation Selemani Kitonda's current execution focus on formalizing governance and launching a targeted fundraising campaign, including refinement of outreach materials and strategic investor engagement.

What the Startup Delivers?

Fondation Selemani Kitonda is focused on humanitarian and development initiatives tailored to communities in the DRC. Recent work has centered on formal structuring of the organization, defining program priorities and milestones to be funded, and creating clear narratives and materials for investor and donor conversations.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing contribution to Fondation Selemani Kitonda's EquityPilot work includes:

– Milestone planning and prioritization to align programs with fundraising needs

– Fundraising readiness support, including preparation of investor and donor materials

– Pitch and communication refinement for outreach to aligned partners

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders where appropriate

– Execution follow-up and strategic prioritization guidance during this phase

Current Execution Priorities

Fondation Selemani Kitonda's current priorities are formalizing governance and operational structures, finalizing investor-facing materials that articulate vision and impact focus, defining priority programs and associated milestones, and initiating targeted outreach to potential donors and partners. The organization is also strengthening its network to support both near-term fundraising and longer-term partnerships.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Fondation Selemani Kitonda through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'

About Fondation Selemani Kitonda

Fondation Selemani Kitonda is a Congolese foundation focused on humanitarian and development initiatives. The organization is currently formalizing its structure, clarifying program priorities and target beneficiaries, and preparing fundraising materials to support its priority programs and milestones.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups and social organizations sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.