UN Crime Congress Examines Practical Solutions To Emerging Criminal Threats On Day Two

High-level discussions address equal access to justice, crimes that affect the environment, organised fraud, money laundering and artificial intelligence Six thematic meetings and 22 ancillary meetings examine current and emerging criminal and legal challenges UAE Minister of Justice undertakes an extensive programme of bilateral meetings and MoU signings Youth Lab sessions strengthen youth participation in building digital trust and promoting a culture of lawfulness Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn

Abu Dhabi-UAE:September 2026 – The second day of the 15United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026, currently underway at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, featured high-level discussions focused on advancing practical responses to emerging criminal threats and strengthening criminal justice systems. Discussions addressed crimes that affect the environment, expanding access to justice, organised and cyber-enabled fraud, money laundering, terrorist financing and corruption, as well as the responsible use of digital solutions and artificial intelligence.

The second day presented a comprehensive programme of high-level discussions, including the continuation of the high-level segment, six thematic meetings and 22 ancillary meetings. It also included the continuation of Workshop 1, the launch of Workshop 2, a specialised session of the United Nations Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Programme Network (PNI) Lab, and four Youth Lab sessions.

Hosted by the UAE until 1 October, the Congress brings together ministers of justice and interior, representatives of international organisations, judicial and security institutions, civil society, academia, research institutions and youth from around the world.

Congress President's Engagements:

On the sidelines of the second day of the 15United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026, His Excellency Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice of the UAE and President of the 15United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026, signed two memoranda of understanding between the UAE Ministry of Justice and, respectively, the Ministry of Justice of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Legal Affairs – Kingdom of Bahrain, aimed at strengthening legal and judicial cooperation and promoting the exchange of expertise and best practices in the fields of justice and the rule of law.

His Excellency Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi said:“Memoranda of understanding and international judicial cooperation agreements carry significant strategic importance in strengthening institutional cooperation among nations and translating international cooperation into practical frameworks that accelerate extradition procedures, facilitate the exchange of information and evidence, and support the execution of mutual legal assistance requests. These frameworks also strengthen coordination in addressing organised, financial and transnational crime, particularly money laundering and the misuse of virtual assets, while enhancing cooperation in tracing, freezing, confiscating and recovering criminal proceeds. In addition, they promote the exchange of expertise in financial investigations and capacity-building, preventing the exploitation of borders as a means of evading justice, and further reinforcing the rule of law.”

His Excellency also held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the Republic of Ireland, the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Kingdom of Belgium and the Republic of San Marino, as well as the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the UAE, to discuss opportunities for strengthening cooperation in areas related to the objectives and themes of the Congress.

He also accompanied ministers of justice, ministers of interior and high-level delegations participating in the Congress on a visit to Saadiyat Island, where they were introduced to Abu Dhabi's distinctive cultural and urban landscape. The visit offered an opportunity to showcase one of the UAE's premier cultural destinations and the world-class institutions and landmarks it hosts, reflecting Abu Dhabi's vision of culture, knowledge and dialogue as powerful bridges for communication, mutual understanding and cooperation among peoples and nations.

High-Level Thematic Meetings:

On Day 2, the Congress's high-level segment continued to examine key challenges and priorities shaping the future of criminal justice systems worldwide. The six thematic meetings explored a closely interconnected set of challenges confronting criminal justice systems.

The special high-level event titled“Winning against Crimes that Affect the Environment: From Promises to Results” examined ways to translate international commitments into legal and operational measures that protect the environment and natural resources.

“Advancing Access to Justice for Effective and Fair Criminal Justice Systems: Global Advances and National Action” focused on strengthening fairer and more effective criminal justice systems, while“Beyond the Summit: Leading the Charge against Organised Fraud” explored responses suited to the growing reach of criminal networks and their exploitation of technology and cross-border connectivity.

The special high-level event on online scams examined how artificial intelligence is reshaping the fraud landscape, highlighting the importance of identifying victims, tracing digital evidence and strengthening efforts to detect and pursue perpetrators through enhanced international cooperation and investigative capabilities.

“Hitting Crime Where It Hurts: Preventing and Disrupting Money Laundering, the Financing of Terrorism and Corruption” focused on disrupting the financial resources of criminal networks, strengthening financial investigations and advancing asset recovery efforts.

The thematic programme concluded with the meeting titled“Harnessing Technologies for the Global Good: Opportunities of Digitalisation and the Responsible Use of AI to Strengthen Criminal Justice Systems,” which examined ways to harness digitalisation and artificial intelligence to improve the effectiveness and responsiveness of criminal justice systems, while ensuring transparency, accountability, privacy, the protection of rights and meaningful human oversight.

Environment and Transnational Crime:

Ancillary meetings examined crimes that affect the environment from multiple perspectives. Discussions covered support for implementing global environmental commitments and preparations for the first global review of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, practical approaches to preventing wildlife crime in protected and conserved areas, and the role of law enforcement authorities in advancing climate justice.

The meetings also explored the contribution of civil society to strengthening multilateral action against environmental crime and examined illegal fishing as a serious form of transnational organised crime.

In the field of organised crime, sessions addressed emerging digital crimes, enhanced information and intelligence sharing to counter criminal activities coordinated from within prisons, and the development of more resilient and adaptable international responses.

Financial Crime and Corruption:

The ancillary programme examined risk-based approaches to combating money laundering and terrorist financing, as well as the use of data to develop more inclusive and effective anti-corruption policies.

Sessions also addressed the digital transformation of international cooperation in combating drug-related crime, including the use of artificial intelligence and early-warning systems to identify risks and strengthen coordination among relevant authorities.

The second day also featured a meeting organised by the UAE titled“Combating Trafficking in Persons in the Digital Age: Harnessing Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology in the Prevention, Suppression, and Punishment of Trafficking in Persons.” Discussions explored how technology can support prevention, detection, investigations and victim protection.

Victims' Rights and Women's Participation:

Victims' rights featured prominently throughout the ancillary meetings. Discussions examined the role of civil society organisations in delivering victim-centred services in the digital age, collective efforts to protect and support victims of crime and abuse of power, and measures to advance victims' rights within justice systems.

Meetings also addressed women's participation and leadership in crime prevention and criminal justice, as well as the capacity of justice systems to respond to violence against women and girls in digital environments.

Participants explored evidence-based approaches to documenting terrorism-related gender-based violence in support of accountability and criminal justice proceedings.

Other meetings examined the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders in a digitalised world, the development of resilient justice systems, and the contribution of educational initiatives to crime prevention and sustainable peace.

Youth and Knowledge Labs:

The United Nations Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Programme Network (PNI) Lab conducted a session titled“Organised Crime Governance: China's Experience and Comparative Perspectives.” Discussions examined evolving criminal structures, prevention strategies, criminal justice responses, inter-agency coordination and international cooperation.

The Youth Lab featured four sessions.“Youth Capability for Justice: Building Digital Trust, Institutional Confidence and the Culture of Lawfulness” explored how young people can develop the practical capabilities needed to support crime prevention, strengthen digital trust, promote civic responsibility and contribute to safer societies.

“The Intersection between Crime Prevention and Health” used a fictional case study to examine the links between migration governance, youth justice systems, mental health and public health.

A youth-led“Mock Courtroom” enabled participants to analyse a case, identify the perpetrator and underlying causes, and propose potential responses by international organisations.

The final session,“Community Prevention of Forced Marriage and Associated Crimes,” focused on strengthening participants' ability to engage safely with communities, advocate effectively and develop social responses to crimes associated with forced marriage.

From Declaration to Implementation:

The second day built on the momentum generated during the opening of the Congress, which witnessed the adoption of the Abu Dhabi Declaration as its principal political and strategic document, providing a framework for international priorities in crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law over the next five years.

The Congress will continue until 1 October through its high-level segment, plenary meetings, workshops, ancillary meetings, specialised labs and accompanying exhibition, supporting the development of more integrated, effective and future-ready international responses to current and emerging challenges in crime prevention and criminal justice.