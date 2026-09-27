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UN Crime Congress Examines Practical Solutions To Emerging Criminal Threats On Day Two
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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High-level discussions address equal access to justice, crimes that affect the environment, organised fraud, money laundering and artificial intelligence
Six thematic meetings and 22 ancillary meetings examine current and emerging criminal and legal challenges
UAE Minister of Justice undertakes an extensive programme of bilateral meetings and MoU signings
Youth Lab sessions strengthen youth participation in building digital trust and promoting a culture of lawfulness
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