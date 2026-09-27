H.E. Eng. Khalil Bin Salamah Inaugurates Saudi Arabia's Largest Integrated Food Industry Gathering As The Saudifood Show And Saudifood Manufacturing Unite In Jeddah

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Jeddah, KSA,September 2026- In the presence of H.E. Eng. Khalil bin Salamah, Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Industrial Affairs and Eng. Majed Alargoubi, CEO of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), Saudi Arabia's rapidly expanding food and beverage industry took centre stage today as The Saudifood Show and Saudifood Manufacturing 2026 officially opened at the Jeddah Superdome. This comes as the Kingdom accelerates efforts under Vision 2030 to strengthen food security, expand local manufacturing, attract investment and build a more competitive and globally connected food economy. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) joins as the strategic partner for both shows, which run until September 29, reflecting the growing focus on developing the Kingdom's food manufacturing ecosystem and strengthening connections across production, technology, supply chains and trade. Saudi Arabia is targeting USD 20 billion in investment in its food industry by 2035, while food retail sales reached approximately USD 59 billion in 2025 and are expected to grow by around 4 per cent in 2026. The Kingdom also imported more than USD 33 billion in food and agricultural products in 2025, including USD 17.4 billion in consumer-oriented food products, highlighting the scale of the market and the opportunity to boost domestic production and supply chain resilience.

The Kingdom's food packaging market is projected to reach USD 2.63 billion by 2034, growing at 4.08 per cent. Against this backdrop, the co-located events bring the complete food value chain together, spanning ingredients, processing, packaging and automation through to sourcing, distribution, retail, hospitality and foodservice.

More than 1,000 exhibitors from over 95 countries have convened in Jeddah, showcasing more than 100,000 innovative F&B products, technologies, and solutions to buyers, manufacturers, distributors, investors, and policymakers from Saudi Arabia and international markets. With more than 35 national pavilions, the events feature strong international participation from countries including Türkiye, India, Jordan, the United States, Uzbekistan, Tunisia and Italy, offering attendees direct access to leading stakeholders from across the global food ecosystem.

Major exhibitors at The Saudifood Show include Almarai, Arla, Lactalis, BRF, Tanmiah, NADEC, Savola, First Mills, Americana and Seara Food Middle East, while Saudifood Manufacturing brings together companies including Bunge, JBT Marel, Middleby, MULTIVAC, NAPCO, Zamil, ULMA and Provisur. Their participation highlights the depth of Saudi Arabia's food ecosystem and the growing opportunities across food production, processing, packaging, automation and supply chain technologies.

Eng. Abdullah Ababtain, CEO of First Mills, said:“As the Gold Sponsor of SaudiFood 2026, we are honoured to support an event that provides an exceptional platform for the industry to drive innovation, strengthen food security, and explore new opportunities across Saudi Arabia's food value chain. The country's food sector is at a pivotal stage of development, driven by rising demand, growing local capabilities, and the ambitious Vision 2030. Amid this transformation, First Mills is a key pillar of the Kingdom's food security ecosystem, particularly through the production of the highest-quality flour, feed, bran, and wheat derivatives at four strategically located, large-capacity mills in Jeddah, Qassim, Tabuk, and Al-Ahsa. As a market-leading milling company, we remain committed to quality and continually invest in innovative technologies to meet market needs.”

The opening of the two events together marks a significant milestone for the Kingdom's F&B sector, creating a platform where the commercial and manufacturing sides of the industry can connect, collaborate and explore opportunities across the entire value chain. Through the Tawasul Meetings Programme, exhibitors and participants also engage in pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings at exhibitor stands and in a dedicated meeting space, supporting business connections and strategic partnerships across the sector.

Innovation takes centre stage across both events, with exhibitors showcasing new solutions spanning food processing, ingredients, packaging, automation, robotics, cold chain, food safety and sustainable production. The events provide a platform for the industry to explore how emerging technologies and advanced manufacturing capabilities can support the development of more efficient, resilient and sustainable food systems.

Leading exhibitors are showcasing innovations spanning the food manufacturing value chain, from ingredients and processing to packaging and production efficiency. ULMA Packaging is demonstrating how digital connectivity and sustainable packaging can help increase productivity and reduce waste. Fortifi's brands Provisur, LIMA and Nothum are presenting advanced processing technologies, including solutions capable of delivering 30–40% higher output within the same footprint and reducing frying-oil consumption by up to 33%.

Innovation and industry excellence are also being recognised through two award programs spanning 14 categories. The Saudifood Excellence Awards 2026 celebrate achievements across eight consumer-product categories, including Best Sauce, Condiment or Preserve and Best Ready-to-Eat Product, alongside awards recognising excellence in beverages, dairy, health and wellness, innovative packaging, Saudi-made products and snacks.

Meanwhile, the Saudifood Manufacturing Innovation Awards 2026 recognise excellence across six categories, including Best AI & Smart Manufacturing Innovation, as well as achievements in ingredients, packaging, processing, sustainability and Made in Saudi innovation. The winners will be announced on the second day of the events.

First Mills and Durrah Advanced participated as Gold Sponsors of the Saudifood Show, alongside Arabian Mills and Snackland as its Silver Sponsors. Meanwhile, ITEC is the Silver Sponsor of Saudifood Manufacturing. Their participation and support highlight growing collaboration among government, industry, and technology providers to advance the Kingdom's F&B manufacturing and commercial capabilities.

Fayçal Benameur, CEO of Durrah Advanced Development Co, said:“Our participation in The Saudi Food Show 2026 reflects Durrah's commitment to strengthening the Kingdom's food industry and supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. From our refinery in Yanbu, with a daily capacity of 2,500 tons of refined white sugar, we supply industrial, commercial, and retail customers across Saudi Arabia and export to four continents. Building on this industrial foundation, we have grown into a multi-category food company: our Al Bayt brand brings sugar, rice, edible oil and tea to households across the Kingdom. The show is an opportunity to present our expanding portfolio, strengthen our partnerships across retail, foodservice and industry, and showcase our ability to deliver within the Kingdom and beyond its borders. We are proud to contribute to a more resilient and secure food supply for the Kingdom, and to serve as an ambassador of Saudi Made products.”

The strategic decision to host the events in Jeddah further reinforces the city's position as a critical gateway for regional food trade. As a major commercial and logistics hub connecting Saudi Arabia with markets across the Middle East, Africa and beyond, Jeddah provides a strategic meeting point for local and international stakeholders while supporting the Kingdom's ambitions to localise production, strengthen supply chains and build a more resilient food economy.

The events are open to trade professionals from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM on September 27 and 28, and from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM on September 29.