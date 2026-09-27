MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Eesa Bastaki: Institutional data governance serves as a proactive defense; ethical compliance safeguards the nation's digital reputation Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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UAE leads the region with 75% institutional AI adoption; smart archiving becomes a competitive imperative

Reem Masswadeh: 84% of chatbot citations rely on credible journalism; communications metric shifts to 'credibility engineering

DUBAI- September 2026: Official releases and reports issued by UAE government entities and local departments have evolved into enduring“sovereign and intellectual assets,” according to an academic white paper on digital communications and knowledge management. Moving beyond real-time news dissemination, verified government content has become the primary ground truth informing generative artificial intelligence engines as they deliver answers to global users and investors regarding the nation's milestones and socio-economic landscape.

This evolution runs in tandem with the UAE's accelerated progress toward the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031. The country currently leads the MENA region with an enterprise AI adoption rate of 75%, according to the Arab Media in the Age of AI report by the Dubai Press Club and Deloitte.

Data Governance and Knowledge Security:Dr Eesa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, emphasized that institutional data governance functions as a proactive line of defense against generative hallucinations in AI engines. A lack of structured, verified data flows, he noted, can lead to algorithmic inaccuracies that compromise institutional reputation and digital security.

“The UAE's official narrative represents a strategic national asset that requires both technical and ethical fortification,” Dr Al Bastaki said.“Adhering to ethical AI principles, alongside publishing machine-readable, verified data, is the true safeguard against information voids and algorithmic distortion. This ensures global confidence in our primary sources and positions artificial intelligence as a genuine catalyst for our development journey.”

Dr Al Bastaki added:“Upholding generative AI ethics forms the cornerstone of information security, ensuring that machine-processed data remains sound and free of bias or factual deviation. The UAE operates through established, highly reliable sources, and safeguarding this credibility remains paramount amid shifting technological, political, and economic landscapes.”

Credible Press as Algorithmic Ground TruthReem Masswadeh, Strategic Communications and Reputation Management Expert at TPRA Media, highlighted a paradigm shift in how users seek official information. Research across generative AI ecosystems reveals that chatbots draw approximately 84% of their citations and contextual inputs from earned media and independent reporting in reputable press outlets, based on an analysis of more than 25 million cited links.

“This underlines the irreplaceable role of verified journalism in providing the factual bedrock that keeps large language models grounded,” Masswadeh noted.

Masswadeh pointed out that these findings require corporate communications teams to shift from legacy metrics like volume of coverage to what she termed“credibility engineering.”

“Artificial intelligence does not manufacture credibility; it identifies, validates, and reorganizes persistent digital signals,” she explained.“A government announcement now derives its value from its long-term discoverability, verifiability, and relevance as an algorithmic citation.”

She cautioned that unstructured archives create informational vacuums that automated models may populate with unverified third-party claims. High-accuracy, real-time documentation, she stressed, builds a cumulative knowledge reserve that reinforces the national narrative on global digital platforms.

The white paper concluded that sustained collaboration between academic institutions and public communications bodies remains critical to bolstering the UAE's digital competitiveness, ensuring verified national achievements remain the definitive baseline for emerging AI platforms worldwide.