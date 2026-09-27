Virat Kohli Reaches 15,000 ODI Runs, Second After Sachin Tendulkar To Achieve Feat

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India's Virat Kohli on Sunday went past 15,000 one-day international runs and became only the second batter after cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar to achieve the feat.

The 37-year-old Kohli reached the milestone with a boundary in the opening ODI against the West Indies in Trivandrum and achieved the feat 74 innings quicker than Tendulkar. Kohli got to the landmark in his 303rd ODI innings, while Tendulkar, who finished his illustrious career with 18,426 runs, took 377 innings to get to 15,000. Retired Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara is third on the list of all-time ODI scorers with 14,234 runs.

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Kohli, who plays only the 50-over format after retiring from Test and ODI cricket, had told broadcasters JioStar on Saturday that the 2027 World Cup would be his last appearance in the showpiece. He was part of the India side that won the 2011 World Cup under Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Kohli and Rohit Sharma, 39, retired from T20 internationals after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup, a year after losing to Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup at home.

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