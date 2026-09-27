Thailand Declares 2-Day Civil Service Holiday Due To Floods Amid Heavy Rains

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Thailand's cabinet on Sunday approved special holidays on September 28 and 29 for civil servants in Bangkok and three surrounding provinces due to heavy rainfall.

"The measure aims to reduce travel and ease traffic disruptions for the public," the government said, adding that important official business scheduled during the holidays may continue as deemed appropriate by their heads.

Recommended For You

The holiday decision could have interfered with the reading by Thailand's Constitutional Court of a verdict in a case brought by the country's official ombudsman, relating to ballots used in the February election, which could put the election results in doubt.

However, the court said the reading would go ahead as planned on Monday.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration declared the capital a disaster-affected area on Saturday after nearly 300 mm (12 inches) of rain fell over 48 hours, leading to flooding on major roads that left some cars partly submerged.

Floodwater receded on Sunday as rainfall eased, but some residents remained stranded in their homes.

Situation stable in Bangkok after flood disaster declared across all 50 districts Bangkok floodwaters recede as officials race to drain canals Rain forecasts raise fears in flood-hit Indonesia, Sri Lanka

ALSO READ