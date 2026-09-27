Jeddah Airport Opens New Terminal With Annual Capacity Of Up To 15 Million

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A new terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport in the Saudi city of Jeddah began its operations gradually on Sunday, September 27, to accommodate continued growth in passenger traffic at the aviation hub, which regularly welcomes travellers heading to nearby Makkah to perform Umrah or Hajj.

Three flights operated by international airlines, namely Wizz Air, AJet, and SalamAir, were transferred to the newly launched Terminal 4 at the airport, Jeddah Airports said in a statament, adding transferring flights by more airlines will continue gradually in accordance with the terminal's transition plans.

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Terminal 4 spans a total area of 97,000 square metres, with an annual capacity of up to 15 million passengers. It features advanced operational systems and modern facilities, including a dedicated facility for completing group check-in procedures for pilgrims performing Hajj or Umrah. "These facilities contribute to enhancing the airport's operational efficiency and capacity," according to the company.

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In 2025, King Abdulaziz International Airport recorded its highest annual passenger traffic in its history, serving 53.4 million passengers. According to Saudi Arabia's Aviation Programme, which falls under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030, the target is for the airport to to serve more than 90 million passengers annually.

Transition plans

The gradual transition to the new terminal will continue next week as follows:

Monday, September 28 : Fly Jinnah will move from the Hajj and Umrah Terminals (B3), Nesma Airlines will move from the North Terminal.

Tuesday, September 29 : Akasa Air flights will move from the Hajj and Umrah Terminals (B3)

Thursday, October 1: SyrianAir and Pegasus flights will move from the North Terminal

Saturday, October 3 : Azerbaijan Airlines and Tunisair flights will move from the North Terminal.

Jeddah Airports noted that the transition plan aims to relocate all foreign airlines currently operating from the North Terminal, as well as selected foreign airlines operating from Terminal 1 and the Hajj and Umrah Terminals, based on operational requirements.

"This will contribute to redistributing operational traffic across the airport's facilities, enhancing its capacity, and facilitating travel procedures and passenger movement, following the completion of Terminal 4's readiness, including its operational, technical, and service facilities and systems," the company stated.

Flying to Jeddah soon?

If you are arriving at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah soon, you are advised to check your departure terminal before heading to the airport.

Jeddah Airports urged passengers to verify their terminal through their respective airlines' official platforms, as well as the official website and social media accounts of King Abdulaziz International Airport.

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