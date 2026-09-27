Oman Adds 807 Food Items, 677 Medical Items, 62 Vet Products To Zero-Vat List From Oct 1
The updated food items list covers a variety of categories and nutritional needs:
- Meat and poultry
Milk, dairy products and cheesesVegetables and fruits
Fish, shrimp, squidEggs
Grains, legumes, and flourBread and selected food products
WaterAnimal feed and items related to food production
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The updated list for pharmaceutical and medical equipment items includes:
- Medicines and pharmaceutical preparations
Foods for special medical purposesBiological products and preparations
Vitamins, hormones, and selected therapeutic preparationsAntibiotics and antimicrobials
Medical and surgical equipment and supplies
The updated list for veterinary medicines and equipment includes:
- Vaccines and immunological products for veterinary use
Antibiotics and veterinary medicinesVitamins and amino acids for veterinary use
Hormones and selected veterinary therapeutic preparationsVeterinary medical solutions and preparations
Various materials and supplies related to veterinary care and treatment
- Oman announces free 14-day tourist visa; who is eligible? Salalah Eye opens in Oman: Location, ticket prices; what you need to know
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment