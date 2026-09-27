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Oman Adds 807 Food Items, 677 Medical Items, 62 Vet Products To Zero-Vat List From Oct 1

Oman Adds 807 Food Items, 677 Medical Items, 62 Vet Products To Zero-Vat List From Oct 1


2026-09-27 02:37:02
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Oman has added 807 food items, 677 medical items, and 62 veterinary products -1,546 products in total - to a zero-Vat list, effective from October 1, 2026. This essentially means that no Value Added Tax is applied to these items. The Omani tax authority said this was a "step towards developing the tax system to meet the needs of society and make it more convenient and effective in serving it." Oman first introduced the zero-Vat policy in 2021.

The updated food items list covers a variety of categories and nutritional needs:

    Meat and poultry

    Milk, dairy products and cheeses

    Vegetables and fruits

    Fish, shrimp, squid

    Eggs

    Grains, legumes, and flour

    Bread and selected food products

    Water

    Animal feed and items related to food production

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The updated list for pharmaceutical and medical equipment items includes:

    Medicines and pharmaceutical preparations

    Foods for special medical purposes

    Biological products and preparations

    Vitamins, hormones, and selected therapeutic preparations

    Antibiotics and antimicrobials

    Medical and surgical equipment and supplies

The updated list for veterinary medicines and equipment includes:

    Vaccines and immunological products for veterinary use

    Antibiotics and veterinary medicines

    Vitamins and amino acids for veterinary use

    Hormones and selected veterinary therapeutic preparations

    Veterinary medical solutions and preparations

    Various materials and supplies related to veterinary care and treatment

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Khaleej Times

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