UK Police Call In Bomb Disposal Team Near Air Force Base

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: British police in western England on Sunday declared a major incident and evacuated properties near a base used by the US air force after arresting several men on suspicion of explosives offences.

Army bomb disposal experts were "currently examining a number of vehicles", Gloucestershire Police said in a statement.

"A number of properties are currently being evacuated in the Whelford area following the declaration of a major incident," it said, adding that several men had been arrested "on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act".

The village of Whelford is located adjacent to the Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford base which is also used by the United States Air Force.