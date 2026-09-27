Apple Rolls Out New Child Safety And Parental Control Features

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Apple has rolled out a new suite of child safety and parental control features across iPhone, iPad and Mac with the latest iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27 updates, giving parents greater control over the apps, websites and content their children can access, as well as when they can use their devices.

The new tools include a simplified setup process for Child Accounts, allowing parents to choose which apps their children can access and apply age-appropriate protections. Apple has also redesigned Screen Time to provide an at-a-glance view of device usage and make it easier for parents to adjust access to apps and the web.

Among the new features is "Ask to Browse", which requires children to request parental approval when they want to visit a new website in Safari. Parents can review and approve or decline requests, with approved websites added to the allowed list.

Apple has also expanded "Communication Safety", which already helps protect children from nudity in shared images and videos. The feature now also intervenes when gore or violent content is detected in shared images and videos, including supported FaceTime calls.

The updated Screen Time tools include "Time Allowances", which let parents set daily limits for categories such as Entertainment, Games and Social Media, as well as "Schedules", which allow them to determine which apps are available at specific times of the day or days of the week. Apple provides age-based guidance for setting Time Allowances, drawing on input from clinical and child-development experts.

Apple also continues to offer "Ask to Buy", which requires children to request approval before making eligible purchases or downloading apps and other content.

The new parental controls are available with the latest Screen Time updates for devices running iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27, although Apple notes that some features may vary by region, language and device model.