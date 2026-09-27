Arrests And Evacuation Of Residents Near A British Airbase Used By US Forces

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: The British police announced the arrest of several individuals near the Royal Air Force base in Fairford, Gloucestershire, in southwest England, which is used by the United States, on suspicion of committing offenses under the Explosives Act.

Houses in the nearby village of Wilford were evacuated, while specialized teams from the British Army arrived to handle explosives and inspect a number of vehicles, coinciding with tightened security measures in the area.

Gloucestershire Police clarified that a number of properties in the Wilford area are being evacuated following the announcement of a major incident, noting that this came after several men were arrested on suspicion of committing offenses under the Explosives Act.

The police added that the army's specialized team for the disposal of munitions and explosives is currently examining a number of vehicles, while a security cordon has been imposed in the area.

They pointed out that the situation is under control and reassured local residents that there is no cause for alarm.

Armed police were seen blocking access to the main gate of the base, while a large number of emergency vehicles, including police cars, ambulances, and fire engines, were deployed in the village of Fairford near the base.

Fairford Air Base in Gloucestershire is used by the United States Air Force and has become a focus of attention in recent months due to its role in American military operations related to the war in the Middle East.

The British government had allowed the United States to use the base to carry out strikes against Iranian missile sites targeting ships in the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, the U.S. Air Force stated that it would not comment on specific force protection measures, but confirmed that its units stationed in the United Kingdom remain vigilant and take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of military personnel, civilians, contractors, and their families.

She added that she continuously assesses a range of factors to determine the security measures that should be implemented or adjusted to protect her facilities, personnel, and their families.