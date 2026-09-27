Assefa Just Misses Women's World Record At Berlin Marathon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa narrowly missed out on breaking the women's world record at the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, battling through injury to cross the finish line after being on record pace for much of the race.

Assefa was on track to break the record and accelerated in the final 10 kilometres, but faded in the closing stages, visibly limping across the finish line before collapsing on the road.

The Ethiopian missed the podium ceremony as she was receiving medical treatment at the time the honours were handed out.

She finished in a time of 2hr 11min 04min, the third best in history and breaking her personal best and course record of 2:11:53, set in 2023.

Assefa's late fade means the women's world record of 2:09:56 remains in the possession of Ruth Chepngetich, a mark clouded by the Kenyan's three-year doping ban handed down in 2025.

It was an all-Ethiopian podium as Bedatu Hirpa finished second in 2:16:53 and Dera Dida came third in 2:16:55.

Ethiopia's Guye Adola won the men's race in 2:02:50, adding another Berlin crown after his 2021 victory in the German capital.

Adola's time was off world record pace and outside the course record of 2:01:09, set in 2022 by five-time Berlin winner Eliud Kipchoge.

The 35-year-old did not take the lead in the race until the 30-kilometre mark but was able to emerge with a lead of almost 30 seconds when he crossed the finish line.

"My goal was to hold back a bit and see what the pacemakers did so I could know exactly what was happening -- and that worked wonderfully well," Adola said to Germany's RTL.

"I love Berlin, totally. I love being back here and there's a pretty good chance I'll be back again."

Gemechu Dida took second in 2:03:19, continuing an impressive event for the Ethiopians, with Gabriel Geay of Tanzania third in 2:03:59.

Ethiopia's Guye Adola crosses the finish line to win the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany on September 27, 2026. (Photo by John MacDougall / AFP)

World record past

Held in temperate September, the Berlin marathon is considered the fastest of the major courses. The world record has been broken 13 times in Berlin, more than anywhere else.

The late withdrawal of men's world record holder Sabastian Sawe, the 2025 Berlin winner who became the first man to crack the two-hour barrier earlier this year, meant hopes of another world mark shifted to Assefa.

Paris Olympics silver medallist Assefa, now a three-time winner in Berlin, pledged to run "better than my best" before Sunday's race, which would put her on track for a shot at the world mark.

Assefa began strongly and had already opened up a lead of 25 seconds by the 5km mark which grew to a minute at 15km.

Assefa largely stayed on world record pace throughout, only dropping below around the 25km mark at the flat course's only incline, before returning to record speed.

The Ethiopian was still on track for the record at 35km, pulling 15 seconds clear of the pace needed. She was still 10 seconds ahead of the required tempo with just two kilometres to go.

But with the finish line almost in sight, Assefa began to be troubled by a foot problem and started limping. She gamely fought on but her hopes at the record were dashed.

