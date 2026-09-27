11Th Session Of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Meetings Kicks Off Tomorrow In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha; The 11th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will kick off in Doha tomorrow /Monday/ under the theme "Infrastructure for Tomorrow: Impact and Innovation," marking the beginning of the bank's second decade.

The meeting discussions will cover sustainable infrastructure and climate finance issues, digital public infrastructure, attracting private capital to infrastructure, gender-responsive infrastructure financing, cross-border connectivity and resilience building, in addition to formal and protocol sessions that discuss the bank's strategic direction and future work agenda.

His Excellency Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance, was elected Chairman of the Board of Governors of the bank and signed the agreement for Doha to host the eleventh annual meeting in June 2025, on the sidelines of the tenth annual meeting held in Beijing.

The current Doha session gains special importance as it is held at a strategic turning point for the bank, moving from the phase of establishment and reputation building to the phase of expanding impact and accelerating investment in sustainable infrastructure across member countries. It is expected to bring together delegations from member countries, policymakers, business leaders, clients, partners, civil society organizations, and stakeholders from around the world to discuss the bank's strategic direction, operational priorities, and future agenda.

This year's agenda is divided into two tracks: the first is a closed official session for the Board of Governors, and the second is a public session that includes keynote speeches, interactive sessions, and thematic presentations.

The program of the course focuses on sustainability, resilience, innovation, and opportunities for international cooperation as the bank enters its second decade of operations, through discussing sustainability standards in energy, transport, and urban development projects, enhancing the capacity to address climate change, as well as examining regional connectivity projects, including the Development Road in Iraq and vital corridors across Asia and the Middle East, and their role in supporting trade.

The sessions also cover green financing and mobilizing private capital, through exploring innovative and blended financing tools and ways to enhance private sector participation to bridge the infrastructure financing gap, in addition to digital transformation and the bank's initiatives in the field of 'InfraTech,' its strategic direction, operational priorities, and future work agenda.

The meeting also includes the "Act Green Together" initiative accompanying the event, which reflects the commitment of the State of Qatar and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to promoting environmental sustainability practices and reducing the carbon footprint of international events.

The Beijing 2025 session, held under the theme "Connectivity for Development, Cooperation for Prosperity," celebrated the ten-year anniversary of the bank's establishment. During the session, the updated institutional strategy up to 2030 was approved, alongside the bank's announcement that its investments exceeded $60 billion in more than 300 projects across 38 member countries over ten years, with a target to inject an additional investment of no less than $75 billion by 2030.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, headquartered in Beijing, is a multilateral development bank established through an international initiative and currently has 111 member countries, with an authorized capital of 100 billion US dollars and a AAA credit rating from major international rating agencies. The bank primarily aims to bridge the funding gap in infrastructure projects and promote sustainable economic and social development in Asia and beyond, focusing on supporting energy, water, transport, and urban development projects.