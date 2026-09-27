Qatar Real Estate Sales Value Rises In 39Th Week Of 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Data from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) showed that some indicators of the State of Qatar's real estate market improved last week.

The data revealed that the total value of sales transactions during the 39th week of 2026, from Sept. 20 to 26, reached QAR 654.4 million, up 21.5 percent week over week and 3.7 percent year over year, with 133 transactions completed, down 5 percent week over week and 9.5 percent year over year.

Aqarat said sales during the week were distributed by property type, with villas accounting for QAR 291.7 million, or 44.6 percent of the total sales value, followed by vacant land at QAR 268.3 million, or 41 percent, and buildings at QAR 65.5 million, or 10 percent, while other property types accounted for QAR 28.9 million, or 4.4 percent.

Al Rayyan Municipality led real estate transactions with QAR 215.9 million, followed by Doha Municipality with QAR 208.1 million and Al Daayen Municipality with QAR 108.2 million.

The authority also said the number of mortgage transactions during the week stood at 29, with a total value of QAR 978.92 million, up 18.9 percent week over week and 166.5 percent year over year.

Mortgage values were distributed by property type, with towers accounting for QAR 845 million, or 84.8 percent, followed by villas at QAR 92 million, or 9.2 percent, and vacant land at QAR 35 million, or 3.5 percent.

Doha Municipality ranked first in terms of mortgage value at QAR 878 million, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality at QAR 66 million and Al Daayen Municipality at QAR 19 million.

On the rental front, Aqarat reported 499 rental contracts worth QAR 6.07 million, with the total value down 44.4 percent week over week and 73.1 percent year over year, while the number of contracts fell 54.8 percent week over week and 69.5 percent year over year.



Rental values were distributed by property type, with villas accounting for QAR 2.50 million, or 41.2 percent, followed by apartments at QAR 2.45 million, or 40.4 percent, and commercial showrooms at QAR 0.53 million, or 8.7 percent.



Other property types accounted for QAR 0.59 million, or 9.7 percent. Doha Municipality ranked first in rental value at QAR 2.6 million, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality at QAR 2.2 million and Al Wakrah Municipality at QAR 0.4 million