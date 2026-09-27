Rohingya Youth Caught By Police In Bengal's Jalpaiguri With Help Of Trained Dog

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) The police in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Sunday caught a prisoner with the help of a trained dog, hours after he escaped from a holding centre in Rajganj area of the district.

According to the police, Mohammad Soleiman was recently arrested on suspicion of being a Rohingya. He was lodged at a holding centre in Rajganj.

On Sunday, the youth tried to escape by climbing over the wall of the holding centre. However, his attempt was unsuccessful as he was caught with the help of a trained dog.

According to the police, the prisoner had left the holding centre on Sunday morning on the pretext of going to the toilet.

Taking the opportunity, he climbed over the wall and started running through the bushes. After a while, the security guards realised the matter and started running after him and informed the Rajganj police station.

Later, the police searched various places since Sunday morning.

Unable to find the escaped prisoner anywhere, the help of the forest department was sought.

The forest department sent their trained dog 'Orlando' in the operation following which the accused was arrested from a tea garden adjacent to Panikauri intersection, about a kilometre away from the holding centre.

On September 20, a group of four people were arrested from New Jalpaiguri area and taken to the holding centre.

Among them was Soleiman, a resident of Myanmar.

In search of the fugitive prisoner, the Malbazar Subdistrict Police contacted the Jalpaiguri Wildlife Department for trained dogs.

Later, 'Orlando', who was in the Gorumara National Park, was taken.

Following the scent of the clothes worn by the escaped youth, 'Orlando' led the police team ahead.

He stopped at the tea garden adjacent to Panikauri intersection, about a kilometre away from the holding centre.

After a brief search, the police arrested the accused from that place.

Rajib Dey, District Assistant Forest Officer of Jalpaiguri Wildlife Department, said, "The Malbazar Sub district Police had asked us for a trained dog. We sent a trained dog. Our dog was able to track down the Rohingya youth who escaped from the holding centre. Our trained dog has been useful in police and administrative work. We are happy with this."

For so long, 'Orlando' was used in the forest department's surveillance and search operations in the Gorumara National Park. He has tracked down poachers several times.

This time, he found the escaped prisoner.

On the other hand, questions have started to arise about the security arrangements of the holding centre.

Police sources said they are investigating how the accused escaped from police surveillance.