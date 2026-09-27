Qatar Is Committed To Supporting UN Sustainability Target: Minister

Qatar participated yesterday in the fourth high-level meeting on the Global Development Initiative (GDI), held on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad represented Qatar at the meeting.

In her address, she affirmed Qatar's support for efforts to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

This support, the minister added, comes amidst mounting challenges facing developing countries-ranging from financing and debt crises to food insecurity, climate change, the digital and technological divide, and energy insecurity.

HE Dr al-Misnad emphasised that inclusive and sustainable development is not merely an economic goal but a foundation for peace, stability, and prosperity.

She noted that, guided by this principle, Qatar joined the GDI to support collective efforts to place development at the heart of multilateral international action, through a people-centred approach that fosters innovation and translates commitments into tangible actions and results.

The minister highlighted the importance of strengthening international co-operation to address the widening development financing gap and mobilise additional resources for developing nations – particularly the least developed countries (LDCs).

She emphasised the need to fulfill commitments regarding development finance, Official Development Assistance (ODA), and climate action, as well as to reform the international financial system to make it more responsive to the needs of developing countries and supportive of their efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

HE Dr al-Misnad noted that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies offer immense opportunities to accelerate progress toward sustainable development.

However, she warned that these technologies could exacerbate inequalities if developing countries lack equitable access to technology, knowledge, and capacity-building.

The minister called for enhanced international co-operation in technology transfer, innovation, scientific research, and digital capacity-building to ensure that the technological revolution serves as a driving force for development for all.

She said that Qatar is working to achieve comprehensive national progress through the implementation of its National Vision 2030.

HE Dr al-Misnad reaffirmed the country's commitment to supporting sustainable development, fostering partnerships, and upholding international solidarity.

She also highlighted Qatar's continued efforts to leverage its diverse partnerships with United Nations agencies and international financial institutions to support initiatives aimed at eradicating poverty, promoting quality education for all, ensuring energy access, enhancing food security and healthcare, and building resilience against shocks and humanitarian disasters.

The minister highlighted Qatar's leading role in implementing the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries (2022-31) by supporting projects that build resilience, enhance food security, and advance other programme outcomes.

She noted Doha's preparations to host the High-Level Meeting on the Midterm Review of the Doha Programme of Action, slated for March 25-27, which aims to assess progress, renew the commitment to implementation and resource mobilisation, share experiences, and support efforts toward sustainable graduation from the LDC category.

HE Dr al-Misnad affirmed Qatar's commitment to working with all member states to strengthen international co-operation and mobilise efforts and resources in the face of interconnected global challenges, thereby contributing to a more just, inclusive, and sustainable future.