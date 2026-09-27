Education And Dialogue Are Key In Fight Against Racism, Hatred: Unesco Chairman

The chairperson of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco)'s Executive Board and Qatar's Permanent Representative to Unesco, Dr Nasser bin Hamad al-Hinzab, has emphasised that fending off racism, discrimination, nepotism and hatred in their various forms is not merely a matter of laws and institutions, but requires strengthening the role of education, dialogue and a culture of mutual respect.

Education, he said, is one of the most powerful pillars of peace, while safeguarding the right of children and young people to education is, in essence, a protection of human dignity, as well as the opportunities and potential to build a more peaceful and fairer future.

This came during the visit of Pope Leo XIV to the Unesco headquarters in Paris, in the presence of Unesco Director-General Dr Khaled Ahmed El Enany, and president of the General Conference, Khondker Mohammad Talha.

It was the first visit by a pope to the organisation's headquarters in more than four decades.

Al-Hinzab added that Pope Leo's visit to Unesco carries a message of hope to the international community and serves as a reminder of the importance of listening to one another, safeguarding shared humanity, and upholding the values that bring peoples together and unite them.

In a message addressed to the Pope on the occasion, al-Hinzab said that it was his great honour to welcome him to Unesco on this historic visit at a time when the world is facing uncertainty amid the escalating conflicts and divisions.

He underlined that, for him, this occasion carries particular significance as he comes from Qatar, which places great importance on dialogue, mutual respect and promoting understanding among religions and cultures.

This moment, al-Hinzab stated, offers an opportunity to reaffirm what can be achieved when the international community chooses dialogue over division and understanding over exclusion.

He emphasised the importance of ramping up international efforts to confront all kinds of racism, discrimination, intolerance and hatred, given the harm they inflict on human dignity and the weakening of the bonds that bring communities together.

Al-Hinzab added that every human being, regardless of their origin, religion or culture, has the right to live with dignity, to have their voice heard, and to feel that they are an integral part of their community and shared humanity.

Education and future generations are a core component of his message, he added, remarking that the international community's shared responsibility extends to the children and young people who will inherit the world being shaped today.

Al-Hinzab highlighted that education is not merely a fundamental human right, but also one of the strongest foundations upon which peace is built, thus placing a responsibility on the international community to protect this right, particularly for children and young people.

He said that no child should be deprived of their school, teacher or the hope that education provides.

Al-Hinzab added that the international community's responsibility includes providing young people with the knowledge, confidence and opportunities that enable them to turn their hope into reality and contribute effectively to building a better world.

He expressed the hope that the Pope's visit to Unesco would help strengthen the shared commitment to dialogue, education, human dignity and peace, renew the determination to confront racism and discrimination, protect every child's right to education, and ensure that no one is left behind because of their identity, origin or beliefs.