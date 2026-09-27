Building Healthy Digital Habits Is A Shared Responsibility: QF Educator

Dalal Ahmed, principal of Tariq Bin Ziad Primary School, part of Qatar Foundation (QF)'s Pre-University Education (PUE), has spent 30 years in education.

Last year she launched“Kullukum Ra'in” (Each of You Is a Guardian) – an initiative built around a question many families quietly wrestle with: how do you help a child build a healthy relationship with technology without turning it into a daily battle at home?

“Kullukum Ra'in came from an actual issue we saw in our school,” Ahmed said.“We noticed behaviours across primary school – low attention, anger issues, boredom. When I looked at the data with our behaviour team, it was clear this wasn't one or two isolated cases.”

That led her to look beyond the classroom, sitting with parents to understand how children – ages 5-11 – were spending the second half of their day after school.

“In most cases, there was very little connection between parents and children,” Ahmed said.“Parents are busy, and children are spending most of their time with devices. It wasn't necessarily intentional, but it was happening.”

She then went directly to the source, asking children, grade by grade, about their devices, favourite games, and who they played with.

“Some told me 6-7 hours a day, playing with strangers,” the principal said.“It was very concerning.”

The name“Kullukum Ra'in” comes from a well-known Hadith of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him):“Each of you is a guardian, and each of you is responsible for those in his care.”

“We wanted the name itself to carry that sense of responsibility,” Ahmed said.“This isn't a one-time initiative – we work with students, teachers and parents, so the responsibility is shared.”

Research shows that families play the biggest role in shaping children's and young people's digital behaviours.

Parents do more than supervise online activities. They build trust, encourage open conversations, and promote positive digital habits through guidance and example.

This year, the school is collaborating with the National Cyber Security Agency for student sessions and a wider parent campaign.

The school's policy draws on Unesco's age-based guidance.

“There's an important distinction between passive and active technology use,” Ahmed said.“Homework on a device is very different from gaming, but even educational use needs to be balanced.”

Her benchmark is“no more than one hour a day in total, including school”.

“And it shouldn't be one continuous hour – it should be broken up,” she added.“Sitting in front of a screen for three hours straight affects you differently than the same three hours spread out.”

When Ahmed first shared her findings with parents, the reaction was immediate.

“Parents were shocked,” she recounted.“Even with games blocked in Qatar, children told me, 'Miss Dalal, we know how to open it with a VPN'. That's when parents really engaged.”

The school now sends parents monthly practical guidance alongside parent workshops and student activities that reinforce the same message from both directions.

However, the strategy Ahmed returns to most isn't restriction.

“It's about sharing time with your children,” she said.“Quality time is the real issue – many families simply don't have it which is part of why children turn to games.”

For Ahmed, quality time doesn't need to be elaborate.

“It can start with something as simple as a conversation,” she explained.“Conversation creates connection – children need someone to listen to them.”

“A big part of our culture used to be families sitting together, sharing stories, children hearing about their elders' experiences,” the educator elaborated.“Sadly, that's something we're losing. Quality time can be as simple as reading a book together before bed. Simple, but it carries real meaning.”

Asked what one shift she'd want every family to make, she said:“Start small. If a family sets aside even half an hour a day – phones away in a basket – and does something together, that alone can have a real impact on a child's behaviour.”

That same principle applies to harder conversations about online safety.

“Don't start with orders,” she advised.“Start by making a connection: 'I'd like to know more, can you teach me?' Once you've built that trust, you can begin to guide them.”

However, the most important part, and the basis of it all, Ahmed said, is role-modelling.

“If I'm asking my child to stop using their phone while I'm attached to mine, what message am I sending?” she pointed out.“I have to model it myself – 'let's put our phones away together'. The most common mistake is saying one thing and doing another. Children notice.”

Her advice, a month into term, is less about a fresh start and more about checking in.

“Look at what's crept back in since the summer, and reset gently – sleeping early, waking early, physical activity,” Ahmed said.“That naturally reduces screen time.”

It echoes the wider aims of a digitally aware family where healthy digital habits are built through connection and small, consistent steps taken together, as a family.