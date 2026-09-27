Zverev Stars As Team Europe Win Laver Cup

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Alexander Zverev clinched Team Europe's Laver Cup victory over Team World as the two-time Grand Slam champion beat Learner Tien at London's 02 Arena on Sunday.

World number two Zverev battled to a 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 win against Tien, ensuring Team Europe regained the Laver Cup with tournament co-founder Roger Federer watching in the stands.

Team Europe wrapped up their 13-5 success against Team World on the final day of the exhibition event, which started on Friday.

Zverev's Team Europe colleague Carlos Alcaraz this week said the German was the best player in the world after his French Open and US Open victories this year.

The 29-year-old struggled to live up to that billing when he lost in the doubles on Friday and let slip multiple match points in a defeat against Alex De Minaur on Saturday.

But world number three Alcaraz wrestled back the initiative on Saturday before Zverev teamed up with Casper Ruud to win in the doubles.

That left Team Europe only two victories from the trophy in Sunday's session.

Flavio Cobolli and Jakub Mensik moved Team Europe a step closer by beating Team World duo Taylor Fritz and De Minaur in the doubles.

Zverev saved a set-point in the first set against Tien before overwhelming the 20-year-old American in the second set to seal the silverware for Yannick Noah's squad.

It was only the second victory for Team Europe in the last five editions of the Ryder Cup-style event, which started in 2017 and does not award ranking points.

"I haven't won a match here in two years, so I'm happy that I did it today," Zverev said.

"Massive credit to the entire Team World. They pushed us all the way again. They were champions last year.

"This year, we had a great team chemistry and I'm very happy that we won."

Alexander Zverev Laver Cup Learner Tien 02 Arena