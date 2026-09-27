Qatar, Tanzania To Enhance Co-Operation In Areas Of Transportation

Prime Minister of Tanzania Mwigulu Nchemba yesterday met with HE the Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Thani. The two officials discussed bilateral co-operation ties in areas of transportation, and ways to enhance them, in attendance of Tanzania's ambassador in Doha Habibu Awesi Mohamed, Mowasalat (Karwa) CEO Ahmad Hassan al-Obaidly, and the delegation accompanying Prime Minister Nchemba.

Following the meeting, HE Sheikh Mohammed and Nchemba and his delegation paid a visit to Karwa and viewed Qatar's experience with developing a modern, sustainable public transit system.

They also visited the Lusail Bus Depot and viewed the e-bus operation ecosystem and the charging infrastructure, as well as the advanced technologies and systems used for operational management and efficiency.

The Tanzania delegation was also briefed on the e-bus fleet operation and management mechanism, charging systems, and the smart solutions in place that help manage operations efficiently, and reduce carbon emissions in step with Qatar's sustainability and eco-friendliness goals.

Lusail Bus Depot is one of Qatar's key electric transportation infrastructure projects and winner of the World Guiness Record as the largest e-bus depot in the world in terms of capacity. Tanzania PM's visit comes within the framework of strengthening cooperation and exchanging knowledge and expertise between the two sides, and exploring future opportunities to benefit from the Qatari expertise in sustainable public transportation, and its operational and technical expertise in managing and operating transit systems and e-buses as per best global practices and standards.