Nmoq To Host First Cafe Scientifique, Connecting Young Adults With STEAM Professionals

The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) will host the first edition of Cafe Scientifique on September 28, giving young adults the chance to hear directly from professionals working across Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) fields and learn about the experiences and decisions behind their careers.

Taking place from 5pm to 6.30pm at Nomad Cafe, next to the NMoQ Library, the new series places career conversations in an informal cafe setting where young people can hear from professionals working in Qatar and ask questions about their fields and professional paths.

Nadya al-Saleh, director of the ExxonMobil STEAM Festival and acting deputy director of Learning and Outreach at the NMoQ, told Gulf Times:“This first edition of Cafe Scientifique at the NMoQ invites young people to hear directly from professionals about their careers in STEAM fields, the choices that shaped their professional journeys and the work they do today.”

“At the NMoQ, we aim to connect students with inspiring professionals shaping the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics developments in Qatar over a cup of coffee, and allow them to think about where their own interests could lead,” she said.

“Hearing how someone built their career can make these pathways feel more tangible and relevant,” al-Saleh continued.“For the first edition of Cafe Scientifique, the NMoQ is excited to bring Environmental and Biodiversity lead Nayla al-Naema from ExxonMobil Research Qatar (EMRQ) to talk about her work studying the diversity of species in ecosystems using environmental DNA (eDNA).”

The first session will feature al-Naema, who will speak about her career and her work studying the diversity of species within ecosystems using environmental DNA (eDNA).

Al-Naema has led research focused on Qatar's marine environment, including a major coral research project for which she established a specialised laboratory to study the physiology of local coral species under environmental stressors using advanced technologies.

Her talk will introduce participants to environmental and biodiversity research and share insights into her professional experience and the scientific work taking place in Qatar.

The session will begin at 5pm, with al-Naema's talk taking place from 5.10pm to 5.30pm.

A question-and-answer session from 5.30pm to 6.15pm will allow participants to ask questions about her research, career and experiences in the field.

Cafe Scientifique is part of the ongoing ExxonMobil STEAM Festival at the NMoQ, which runs until November 28 with programmes for schools, families and young people.

Qatar Museums said the session will be conducted in English, and registration is required. To register, visit: