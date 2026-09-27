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Speaker Of Somalia's House Of The People Meets Qatar's Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur met with His Excellency Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Somalia Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al Nuaimi the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation.Qatar Somalia bilateral cooperation
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