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Speaker Of Somalia's House Of The People Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Speaker Of Somalia's House Of The People Meets Qatar's Ambassador


2026-09-27 02:23:26
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur met with His Excellency Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Somalia Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al Nuaimi the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation.

Qatar Somalia bilateral cooperation

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Gulf Times

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