SUI And BCH Outpace Bitcoin And Ethereum In Crypto Rally
Meanwhile, Bitcoin participated while trailing the typical established asset. TradingView showed BTC/USD at $84,363, a weekly-performance gain of +3.89%. Coinbase's September 18 through the closed September 26 candle returned +10.57%, with trading between $76,205.46 and $87,397.00. CoinMarketCap's rolling seven-day return was +4.90%.-pimg- src= data-src= class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading alt=image>BTC/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingViewBTC remained above both daily trend references: the 20-day average was $80,424 and the 50-day average was $76,101. That placement kept the technical picture constructive even though the rolling return trailed the cleaned median by 7.68 percentage points.With dominance at 58.7%, Bitcoin continued to carry most of the market's structural weight without setting its performance pace. A renewed rise in BTC alongside higher dominance would change that relationship; a decline in dominance with stable breadth would keep the broader-participation reading intact Lags Despite Positive Technical StructureThat same positive-lag role appeared in ETH. TradingView showed ETH/USD at $2,694.95 with a weekly-performance return of +2.47%. Coinbase measured +10.23% from September 18 through the closed September 26 candle, with a low of $2,434.60 and a high of $2,807.10. CoinMarketCap's rolling seven-day figure was +4.19%, trailing the cleaned median by 8.39 percentage points.ETH/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingViewThe pair was above its 20-day average of $2,577.52 and its 50-day average of $2,388.04. Its distance above the shorter average was far smaller than the corresponding gaps for SUI and BCH, which fits the broader split between high-beta leaders and slower large assets. ETH therefore adds more than a second bellwether chart: it shows that a pair can remain above both trend references, post a positive week, and still rank as relative weakness inside a strong field Breadth Does Not Remove Rally RisksBroad counts can create a cleaner picture than the return distribution deserves. An 87/13 top-100 split shows wide participation, yet the cleaned median outran the cap-weighted result by 6.69 percentage points. SUI and BCH were far above their 20-day and 50-day averages, while BTC and ETH gained less than half as much as the median on CoinMarketCap's rolling measure. The advance reached many assets, but it rewarded them unevenly.The top-100 count had slipped from 83 positive names Thursday to 80 on Friday, then widened to 87 after the Saturday close. The cleaned median finished at +12.58%, below Thursday's +14.11% snapshot but well above the late-morning Saturday reading. Breadth therefore strengthened into the close even as the largest assets remained behind the typical established name.The liquidity evidence needs the same restraint. Stablecoin supply rose over the measured week, and five completed ETF sessions recorded inflows. Friday's ETF row ultimately added $134.5 million, the stablecoin history can revise, and timing alone cannot connect either series to the pair-level moves. A broad rally with positive participation evidence still leaves room for fast leaders to retrace or for the large assets to remain slow Could Sustain the Broader Crypto AdvanceThe breadth reading could remain durable even if SUI and BCH stop climbing. Other established assets may continue advancing while the current leaders consolidate, allowing the median to stay firm without another surge in the highest-return pairs.BTC and ETH remained above their 20-day and 50-day averages after the close, so stronger participation from either could narrow the performance gap without requiring the smaller leaders to keep accelerating.But the opposite test is equally clear. A renewed fall in the positive count, a lower cleaned median, and simultaneous weakness in SUI and BCH would turn the late expansion into a more fragile result. A stable or stronger breadth reading would give the closed Saturday count more staying power. The next sessions will show whether the wider participation survives once the strongest pairs are no longer extending at the same pace.Overall, the market closed Saturday with broader participation, clear leaders, and two bellwethers moving at a slower pace. The week ahead should reveal whether the positive count can hold as SUI and BCH digest and whether BTC and ETH close part of the gap. Friday's ETF flows were positive, but the relationship between breadth, leadership, and the largest assets remains unsettled.
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