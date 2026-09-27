Architecture, Landscape, And Faith Converge In New Baptismal Village Plan



In a talk that blended scholarship, public service experience, and a deep personal devotion to architectural storytelling, Professor Kamel Mahaddin addressed Rotarian members and guests on the vision behind Bethany Beyond Jordan-a development centered on the baptismal village near the Jordan River. The lecture on Wednesday, September 23, at the Four Seasons Hotel was organized by the Amman Cosmopolitan Rotary and the Amman Philadelphia Rotary, framing the project not merely as infrastructure, but as a long-term spiritual and cultural legacy for Jordan and the region.

At the heart of his lecture was the baptism site's development trajectory. He explained that while the area has long been recognized as one of Christianity's major spiritual places, the existing site-though it contains numerous churches-lacked a coherent master plan and a visitor-oriented landscape approach.“When you move, you don't know how you move,” he said, describing the lack of pathways, drinking fountains, and complementary services to support pilgrimage and tourism. He also noted that multiple churches had been built, but the overall experience remained fragmented.

According to Mahaddin, the impetus for a more structured plan came when His Majesty requested improvement and development next to the baptism area. The project was given land-around 1,400 dunams-to create a Christian village.

He described how the project began with in-depth research into the site's spiritual and historical dimensions. Mahaddin said he studied Christian texts and traditions extensively, aiming to identify the“authentic architecture” connected to Jesus' era. He presented the design concept as a journey through time, explaining that he wanted visitors to experience light, movement, and meaning as they progress through the landscape-beginning with the spiritual geography he described around the nativity and baptism traditions. The lecture emphasized that the design is grounded in symbolism but expressed through modern planning, landscape design, and carefully placed visitor amenities.

Mahaddin's plan also foregrounded nature conservation. He stated that the development targets around 90% greenery, insisting that existing trees be preserved and that a sustainable ecosystem-not a purely built environment-should define the village. He also described using vernacular design approaches, arguing for architecture rooted in local stone and regional forms rather than imported imitation. In his view, landscape architecture in the region remains underappreciated, and he criticized authorities for failing to integrate greenery and thoughtful outdoor spaces into broader urban and regional planning.

To support pilgrimage and crowd events, Mahaddin explained that the design includes a theater intended to accommodate very large gatherings-he cited capacity needs tied to seasonal events such as December festivities. He also highlighted a visitor flow strategy: no private cars entering the sensitive core areas. Instead, visitors would park and be transported within the site through controlled drop-off zones, with logistics designed to preserve tranquility and protect the environment.

The proposal also emphasized mixed functions. Mahaddin spoke about incorporating services and spaces that let visitors experience the site beyond a short visit. He described agricultural parks that supply food to on-site restaurants, bazaar areas for small commerce, and lodging concepts including monastery-like accommodations and multiple hotel categories. He further argued that the village should provide cultural memory through“icons” that narrate Christian history in Jordan-linking sites, stories, and symbolic elements to guide visitors through a coherent narrative.

One striking part of Mahaddin's lecture was his conviction that the site should belong to humanity, not only to Christians. He said designers should build“a place for humanity,” framing Christianity as a universal message tied to care for people and the environment. In that spirit, he discussed his collaboration with international church design expertise and referenced sketches developed through hands-on court-like processes during the advisory stage.

Known for his work at the intersection of landscape architecture and heritage planning, he outlined his academic pathway-from doctoral studies at Texas A&M University and long professional work as a planner-before returning to Jordan's academic and public landscape. He recalled earlier roles tied to planning and development, including time based at the University of Jordan, and public responsibilities during the Arab Spring period in Aqaba, where he said he often clashed with political interference yet remained committed to designing spaces that serve people.

More personally, Mahaddin described his family identity and longtime interest in Christianity's role in the Middle East. He argued that, across the region, Christians historically contributed to shared culture and social structure-and that contemporary planning should reflect this reality rather than treat Christian heritage as marginal or purely symbolic.

Mahaddin also used his speech to address broader social themes, including interfaith respect and the way religious history is communicated in education. He argued that Jordanian society should avoid fear-based silence around religious topics and instead present shared heritage openly and responsibly. He criticized the tendency of some public discourse to focus narrowly, saying that tourism and spiritual planning require more balanced storytelling. At the same time, he maintained that Islamic scripture also recognizes Mary and John the Baptist, calling for respectful cultural understanding rather than defensiveness.

In closing remarks, he returned to practical and civic concerns. Mahaddin lamented the lack of well-designed public parks in Amman and argued that landscape planning is vital to wellbeing and social life. He urged stronger respect for architects and landscape professionals, noting that when planning decisions are made without technical understanding, projects become less effective and less culturally meaningful.

As guests asked questions after the lecture-about water authenticity for baptism practices, historical churches, and how environmental purification might be addressed-Mahaddin's vision appeared clear: Bethany Beyond Jordan is not only a construction plan, but a model for how faith, landscape, heritage, and public experience can be combined. For Rotary members and attendees alike, the message was equally direct-design can be a form of devotion, and sacred places can become living cultural bridges when planned with care, research, and respect.







