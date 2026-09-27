Français fr L'initiative pour la contraception gratuite passe à Genève Original Read more: L'initiative pour la contraception gratuite passe à Ge Español es Ginebra aprueba una propuesta para garantizar anticonceptivos gratuitos Read more: Ginebra aprueba una propuesta para garantizar anticonceptivos grat 中文 zh 日内瓦州选民通过免费避孕措施提案 Read more: 日内瓦州选民通过免费避

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Social Democrat Party initiative on free contraception was approved on Sunday in Geneva. The proposal was approved by 58.46% of voters. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Voters in Geneva approve proposal for free contraception This content was published on September 27, 2026 - 13:23 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The initiative – backed by leftwing parties, the Centre Party and the Liberty and Social Justice Party – calls for the canton of Geneva to establish a framework to cover the costs associated with contraception. All recognised forms of contraception are covered: the pill, intrauterine devices (IUDs), implants, injections, patches, vaginal rings, the morning-after pill and condoms.

This free provision applies regardless of income or age. The proponents want a fairer sharing of a burden that currently falls mainly on women. Opponents, led by the Young Radical Liberals argued that contraception is a private matter. They did not want a“blanket” scheme, the cost of which is estimated at over CHF20 million a year.

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