Voters In Canton Vaud Says 'Yes' To A Significant Tax Cut
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Waadt sagt Ja zu deutlicher Steuersenkung
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Read more: Waadt sagt Ja zu deutlicher Steuerse
The initiative, launched by business associations, has thus prevailed against opposition from left-wing parties and trade unions. The result also marks a defeat for the cantonal government, which had spoken out against the initiative.
The initiative will reduce cantonal income and wealth tax by 12% from the 2027 tax year onwards. Its supporters aim to make Vaud more attractive from a tax perspective compared with other cantons and to ease the tax burden on the middle class.More More Why calls to 'tax the rich' are loud, popular – and rarely successful
This content was published on Nov 30, 2025 The idea of clamping down on the rich often enjoys large public support. In practice, it rarely succeeds – even when citizens can vote directly on it. Why not?Read more: Why calls to 'tax the rich' are loud, popular – and rarely succe
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