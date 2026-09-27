Deutsch de Waadt sagt Ja zu deutlicher Steuersenkung Original Read more: Waadt sagt Ja zu deutlicher Steuerse

MENAFN - Swissinfo) On Sunday, voters in the Swiss canton of Vaud approved a 12% reduction in cantonal income and wealth tax. A slight majority of 53.1% voters were in favour. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Voters in canton Vaud says 'yes' to a significant tax cut This content was published on September 27, 2026 - 13:41 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The initiative, launched by business associations, has thus prevailed against opposition from left-wing parties and trade unions. The result also marks a defeat for the cantonal government, which had spoken out against the initiative.

The initiative will reduce cantonal income and wealth tax by 12% from the 2027 tax year onwards. Its supporters aim to make Vaud more attractive from a tax perspective compared with other cantons and to ease the tax burden on the middle class.

More More Why calls to 'tax the rich' are loud, popular – and rarely successful

This content was published on Nov 30, 2025 The idea of clamping down on the rich often enjoys large public support. In practice, it rarely succeeds – even when citizens can vote directly on it. Why not?

Read more: Why calls to 'tax the rich' are loud, popular – and rarely succe