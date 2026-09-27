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Voters In Canton Vaud Says 'Yes' To A Significant Tax Cut

Voters In Canton Vaud Says 'Yes' To A Significant Tax Cut


2026-09-27 02:16:43
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) On Sunday, voters in the Swiss canton of Vaud approved a 12% reduction in cantonal income and wealth tax. A slight majority of 53.1% voters were in favour. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Voters in canton Vaud says 'yes' to a significant tax cut This content was published on September 27, 2026 - 13:41 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Waadt sagt Ja zu deutlicher Steuersenkung Original Read more: Waadt sagt Ja zu deutlicher Steuerse

The initiative, launched by business associations, has thus prevailed against opposition from left-wing parties and trade unions. The result also marks a defeat for the cantonal government, which had spoken out against the initiative.

The initiative will reduce cantonal income and wealth tax by 12% from the 2027 tax year onwards. Its supporters aim to make Vaud more attractive from a tax perspective compared with other cantons and to ease the tax burden on the middle class.

More More Why calls to 'tax the rich' are loud, popular – and rarely successful

This content was published on Nov 30, 2025 The idea of clamping down on the rich often enjoys large public support. In practice, it rarely succeeds – even when citizens can vote directly on it. Why not?

Read more: Why calls to 'tax the rich' are loud, popular – and rarely succe

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Swissinfo

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