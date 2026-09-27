Italiano it Parmelin ricorda l'attentato di 25 anni fa Original Read more: Parmelin ricorda l'attentato di 25 an

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Exactly 25 years ago, on September 27, 2001, a man armed with an assault rifle killed 14 politicians and injured a further 15 in a two-and-a-half-minutes shooting spree in Zug's cantonal parliament. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss president recalls Zug gun attack, 25 years on This content was published on September 27, 2026 - 15:19 1 minute Keystone-SDA

“Not even blind and senseless violence can defeat what unites us: namely, remembrance, solidarity, dignity and our commitment to democracy,” Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin wrote on Sunday on the X platform. The attack, which took place 25 years ago,“changed the lives of many people forever”, added Parmelin, who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency position for 2026.

On 27 September 2001, a 57-year-old man entered government buildings in Zug and, within minutes, killed three members of the cantonal government and 11 cantonal parliamentarians. He then took his own life. A further 15 people were injured.

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This content was published on Nov 25, 2022 On September 27, 2001, a gunman carried out a deadly attack on the Zug regional parliament, shooting dead 14 politicians before killing himself.

Read more: Switzerland's worst-ever gun mas