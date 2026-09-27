Swiss President Recalls Zug Gun Attack, 25 Years On
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Parmelin ricorda l'attentato di 25 anni fa
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Read more: Parmelin ricorda l'attentato di 25 an
“Not even blind and senseless violence can defeat what unites us: namely, remembrance, solidarity, dignity and our commitment to democracy,” Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin wrote on Sunday on the X platform. The attack, which took place 25 years ago,“changed the lives of many people forever”, added Parmelin, who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency position for 2026.
On 27 September 2001, a 57-year-old man entered government buildings in Zug and, within minutes, killed three members of the cantonal government and 11 cantonal parliamentarians. He then took his own life. A further 15 people were injured.More More Switzerland's worst-ever gun massacre
This content was published on Nov 25, 2022 On September 27, 2001, a gunman carried out a deadly attack on the Zug regional parliament, shooting dead 14 politicians before killing himself.Read more: Switzerland's worst-ever gun mas
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