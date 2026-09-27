Voters In Lucerne Approve Tougher Measures Against Hooliganism
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Italiano
it
Votazioni: LU, hooliganismo, approvati iniziativa a controprogetto
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Read more: Votazioni: LU, hooliganismo, approvati iniziativa a contropro
The first proposal was the Centre Party's initiative 'Against Fan Violence', which called for tougher measures, and second was the Lucerne cantonal parliament's counter-proposal. Both texts were approved (the first with 52.8% and the second with 74.8%). In the subsidiary question, the people of Lucerne voted by 58.8% to favour the counter-proposal. Voter turnout was 48.7%.More More Demographics Hooliganism in football: Swiss authorities gamble on tough approach
This content was published on Feb 8, 2024 A new strategy aims to clamp down on violence via measures including partial stadium closures. Will it work?Read more: Hooliganism in football: Swiss authorities gamble on tough app
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