Italiano it Votazioni: LU, hooliganismo, approvati iniziativa a controprogetto Original Read more: Votazioni: LU, hooliganismo, approvati iniziativa a contropro

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A vote was held today in Lucerne on two proposals aimed at reducing incidents of violence linked to FC Lucerne matches. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Voters in Lucerne approve tougher measures against hooliganism This content was published on September 27, 2026 - 17:44 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The first proposal was the Centre Party's initiative 'Against Fan Violence', which called for tougher measures, and second was the Lucerne cantonal parliament's counter-proposal. Both texts were approved (the first with 52.8% and the second with 74.8%). In the subsidiary question, the people of Lucerne voted by 58.8% to favour the counter-proposal. Voter turnout was 48.7%.

More More Demographics Hooliganism in football: Swiss authorities gamble on tough approach

This content was published on Feb 8, 2024 A new strategy aims to clamp down on violence via measures including partial stadium closures. Will it work?

Read more: Hooliganism in football: Swiss authorities gamble on tough app