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Voters In Lucerne Approve Tougher Measures Against Hooliganism

Voters In Lucerne Approve Tougher Measures Against Hooliganism


2026-09-27 02:16:37
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A vote was held today in Lucerne on two proposals aimed at reducing incidents of violence linked to FC Lucerne matches. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Voters in Lucerne approve tougher measures against hooliganism This content was published on September 27, 2026 - 17:44 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it Votazioni: LU, hooliganismo, approvati iniziativa a controprogetto Original Read more: Votazioni: LU, hooliganismo, approvati iniziativa a contropro

The first proposal was the Centre Party's initiative 'Against Fan Violence', which called for tougher measures, and second was the Lucerne cantonal parliament's counter-proposal. Both texts were approved (the first with 52.8% and the second with 74.8%). In the subsidiary question, the people of Lucerne voted by 58.8% to favour the counter-proposal. Voter turnout was 48.7%.

More More Demographics Hooliganism in football: Swiss authorities gamble on tough approach

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Read more: Hooliganism in football: Swiss authorities gamble on tough app

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