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Supporters And Opponents React As Switzerland Rejects The Neutrality Initiative

Supporters And Opponents React As Switzerland Rejects The Neutrality Initiative


2026-09-27 02:16:34
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) On Sunday, Swissinfo journalists visited both sides of the campaign on the initiative to enshrine a strict definition of neutrality in the constitution. This content was published on September 27, 2026 - 18:37 1 minute

I am an experienced video journalist passionate about making complex topics accessible and engaging through compelling multimedia storytelling. Focused on social and environmental issues, I produce various video formats on a wide range of topics, specialising in impactful explainer videos with motion graphics and stop-motion animation. During my studies in cinema, English literature and journalism, I've gained experience in radio, television, and print across Switzerland. After working with the Locarno Film Festival's image & sound team, I joined SWI swissinfo in 2018 to produce local and international reportages.

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I am a member of the Swiss Abroad editorial team, where I translate and help distribute our content. With a backgound in international relations and communications, I now work for SWI swissinfo translating and supporting the Swiss Abroad editorial team.

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As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.

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    Deutsch de Die Reaktionen auf das Nein zur Neutralitätsinitiative Read more: Die Reaktionen auf das Nein zur Neutralitätsiniti Français fr Les réactions au ((non)) à l'initiative sur la neutralité Original Read more: Les réactions au ((non)) à l'initiative sur la neutra Italiano it Le reazioni al“no” all'iniziativa sulla neutralità Read more: Le reazioni al“no” all'iniziativa sulla neutra Español es Las reacciones al rechazo de la iniciativa sobre la neutralidad Read more: Las reacciones al rechazo de la iniciativa sobre la neutra Português pt Reações ao“não” à iniciativa da neutralidade Read more: Reações ao“não” à iniciativa da neutral 中文 zh 瑞士政界对“中立动议”遭否决的反应 Read more: 瑞士政界对“中立动议”遭

They asked the politicians present how they interpreted the outcome of the vote.

The latest results:

More More Votes September 27 votes: results from across Switzerland

This content was published on Sep 27, 2026 September 27 votes: results from across Switzerland

Read more: September 27 votes: results from across Switze

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Swissinfo

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