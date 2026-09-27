Supporters And Opponents React As Switzerland Rejects The Neutrality Initiative
I am an experienced video journalist passionate about making complex topics accessible and engaging through compelling multimedia storytelling. Focused on social and environmental issues, I produce various video formats on a wide range of topics, specialising in impactful explainer videos with motion graphics and stop-motion animation. During my studies in cinema, English literature and journalism, I've gained experience in radio, television, and print across Switzerland. After working with the Locarno Film Festival's image & sound team, I joined SWI swissinfo in 2018 to produce local and international reportages.
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I am a member of the Swiss Abroad editorial team, where I translate and help distribute our content. With a backgound in international relations and communications, I now work for SWI swissinfo translating and supporting the Swiss Abroad editorial team.
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English Departm
As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.
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German Departm
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Deutsch
de
Die Reaktionen auf das Nein zur Neutralitätsinitiative
Read more: Die Reaktionen auf das Nein zur Neutralitätsiniti
Français
fr
Les réactions au ((non)) à l'initiative sur la neutralité
Original
Read more: Les réactions au ((non)) à l'initiative sur la neutra
Italiano
it
Le reazioni al“no” all'iniziativa sulla neutralità
Read more: Le reazioni al“no” all'iniziativa sulla neutra
Español
es
Las reacciones al rechazo de la iniciativa sobre la neutralidad
Read more: Las reacciones al rechazo de la iniciativa sobre la neutra
Português
pt
Reações ao“não” à iniciativa da neutralidade
Read more: Reações ao“não” à iniciativa da neutral
中文
zh
瑞士政界对“中立动议”遭否决的反应
Read more: 瑞士政界对“中立动议”遭
They asked the politicians present how they interpreted the outcome of the vote.
The latest results:More More Votes September 27 votes: results from across Switzerland
This content was published on Sep 27, 2026 September 27 votes: results from across SwitzerlandRead more: September 27 votes: results from across Switze
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