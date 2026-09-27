Delhi Minister Accuses Kejriwal Of Shielding Extortionists Who Assault Govt Staff

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma has levelled serious charges against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that his associates systematically engage in extortion and violence against government employees in the capital.

In a strongly worded social media post, the minister claimed that Kejriwal's“goons” forcibly extract money from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other government officials, and that when the police arrest the culprits, Kejriwal himself steps in to defend them.

Verma questioned Kejriwal directly,“Kejriwal-ji, why are you supporting an extortionist who forcibly extracts money from MCD or government officials?” He also asked him if he will support such“goons” while visiting the area.

He accompanied the post with a video that purportedly shows an MCD employee being beaten by one of Kejriwal's associates. The minister described the incident as evidence of a larger pattern of lawlessness that has been allowed to flourish under the Aam Aadmi Party's influence.

The allegations paint a disturbing picture of a former chief minister allegedly using his political clout to protect those who terrorise public servants. Government employees, who are meant to serve the public without fear or favour, are being subjected to physical assault and financial extortion by individuals linked to Kejriwal's network. Instead of condemning such criminal behaviour, Kejriwal is accused of intervening to shield the perpetrators once the police take action. This conduct, if true, represents a complete betrayal of the principles of good governance that Kejriwal once claimed to uphold.

A leader who rose to power on the slogan of“honesty” and“clean politics” is now being accused of providing cover to extortionists who prey on ordinary government workers. Such actions not only demoralise the administrative machinery but also erode public trust in the system.

The repeated pattern of violence followed by political protection raises serious questions about the culture of impunity that appears to have been cultivated. When elected leaders choose to stand by goons rather than by law-abiding employees, it sends a dangerous message that muscle power and political patronage can override the rule of law.

Parvesh Verma's charge, backed by the video evidence he shared, demands a clear and accountable response from Kejriwal.