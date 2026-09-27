Delhi Govt Organises Walkathon To Pay Tribute To Shaheed Bhagat Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) On the occasion of the birth anniversary of 'Shaheed-e-Azam' Bhagat Singh, youth, volunteers, Delhi government employees and patriotic citizens participated in a walkathon during the 'Chalo Bhagat Singh Ke Saath' programme organised by the Delhi government.

The walkathon was organised from Parliament Street to Kartavya Path amid slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', an official statement said.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the statues of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Amar Shaheed Rajguru and Sukhdev and also visited the historic courtroom located within the Office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies Complex.

Minister for Cooperation and Social Welfare Ravinder Indraj Singh attended the programme as the guest of honour.

Chief Minister Gupta extended her greetings to the youth participating in the walkathon and said that the enthusiasm and affection with which the youth are participating in this journey dedicated to Bhagat Singh is commendable.

She conveyed her best wishes and appreciation to all the participants.

Ravinder Indraj Singh said that this complex located on Parliament Street is not merely a government office but an important historical heritage site associated with the life and struggle of 'Shaheed-e-Azam' Bhagat Singh.

The site has now been given the identity of 'Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Sangharsh Sthali', he added.

He said that following his arrest after the bombing of the Assembly, Bhagat Singh was brought from the then Parliament Street Police Station to the courtroom located within this complex, where proceedings in his case were conducted.

The Delhi Minister said that after being entrusted with the responsibility of the Cooperation Department, he collected historical documents and records associated with the site and confirmed these historical facts.

He subsequently raised the issue of preservation of this historic site before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ravinder Indraj Singh said, "It is a matter of great pride that the place which was known as the RCS Office will now be known as 'Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Sangharsh Sthali'. This is a true tribute by the Delhi government to the great revolutionaries of our nation."

The walkathon began from Parliament Street and passed through Vitthal Bhai Patel House, Mavalankar Auditorium, Shram Shakti Bhawan, Rafi Marg and Krishi Bhawan before culminating at Kartavya Path.

At Kartavya Path, patriotic songs and cultural performances were presented, followed by a light and sound show depicting the life, struggle and sacrifice of 'Shaheed-e-Azam' Bhagat Singh.

Ravinder Indraj Singh said, "The flame of patriotism that has been ignited in the heart of every youth today must never be allowed to fade."

He called upon the youth to carry forward the ideals, courage and dedication to the nation demonstrated by the martyrs.