'Completely Baseless': Gujarat CM Rejects Cong's Claim Of Differences In EC Over SIR

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 27 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday said that the Election Commission's clarification that decisions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were taken unanimously by all three Election Commissioners had disproved Congress' allegations of differences within the poll panel.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar, Patel said the Election Commission is an autonomous institution and that elections in the country were conducted through a transparent process.

“The fact that all three Election Commissioners, including the Chief Election Commissioner, have clearly stated that all decisions regarding SIR were taken unanimously proves that the allegations of differences within the Election Commission are completely baseless,” Patel said.

He said the Election Commission is working to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens were properly included in electoral rolls and that they were able to exercise their right to vote.

Referring to the enrolment of new voters, Patel said: "The Supreme Court had considered Form 6 appropriate for registration in the electoral rolls and the poll panel had stated that care is being taken to ensure that no eligible citizen was deprived of the right to vote."

CM Patel accused Congress of adopting different positions on the Election Commission depending on electoral outcomes.

“Congress has two different sets of teeth - one for chewing and another for showing,” he said, alleging that the party spoke of democracy and the impartiality of the Election Commission when it won elections, but raised allegations of“vote theft” and irregularities when the mandate went to the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said Congress, the Communist Party, the CPI(M) and the Trinamool Congress had approached the Supreme Court challenging the SIR process.

According to Patel, the Supreme Court heard the parties and considered the SIR process appropriate.

Referring to Kerala, Patel said Congress had itself considered SIR appropriate and had said that the exercise contributed to its victory there.

"In West Bengal, the Supreme Court had appointed a Special Observer for the elections following a demand from the TMC," he said.

Patel questioned Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi over Congress' prolonged absence from power in West Bengal, saying the party had been out of power there for 40 years. "Congress had lost its political position in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar since 1990," he said.

Referring to the electoral rolls in West Bengal, he alleged that names that had been illegally added were removed and“fake voters” were exposed, after which the BJP won the election.

The Chief Minister also alleged that those who had curtailed the autonomy of the Election Commission during their time in government were now making baseless allegations against the institution.

Patel said the development-oriented politics pursued under PM Modi's leadership had strengthened people's faith in democracy. "India's growth rate had reached 7.8 per cent and the country is moving towards becoming the world's third-largest economic power," he added.

He also referred to the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' being held to mark PM Modi's 25 years in public life and public service.

He alleged that Opposition leaders were tarnishing India's image globally by making serious allegations against constitutional institutions without basis.

Patel said people in a democracy had the right to question institutions, whether they were in the Opposition or in government, but maintained that discussions concerning sensitive institutions such as the Election Commission should be based on facts, law and confidence in constitutional institutions.