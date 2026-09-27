Reese Witherspoon Celebrates 24 Years Of 'Sweet Home Alabama', Epxressed Gratitude To Dolly Parton

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 27 (IANS) Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon is celebrating the 24th anniversary of her film 'Sweet Home Alabama', and is in complete shock that the time has flown by. She also expressed her gratitude to the late singing legend Dolly Parton for giving the film her track.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of stills from the film. In the pictures, she can be seen with her fellow cast members jamming on the scenes, in action, and having some BTS fun.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote,“How is it possible that Sweet Home Alabama came out 24 years ago today? I will never forget that production. It was such a huge moment in my career, surrounded by the most brilliant actors, Patrick Dempsey, Josh Lucas, Candice Bergen, Melanie Lynskey, Jean Smart... and our wonderfully inspired writer/director, Andy Tennant. It also really touched my heart that Dolly Parton let us have a song on the soundtrack”.

She further mentioned,“So many people have stopped me on the street over the years to tell me this is their favorite film of mine. What's your favorite scene?”.

'Sweet Home Alabama' was directed by Andy Tennant and also starred Josh Lucas and Patrick Dempsey.

In the film, Reese Witherspoon essayed the role of Melanie Carmichael, a successful New York fashion designer who becomes engaged to Andrew Hennings, the son of a wealthy political family. Before marrying him, however, she must return to Alabama to divorce her estranged husband, Jake Perry, whom she secretly married as a teenager. Returning home forces Melanie to confront the relationship and identity she left behind while pursuing her new life in New York.

The film moves between Manhattan's polished social world and Alabama's small-town setting, using the contrast to explore ambition, identity, marriage and the pull of home.

The film became a major commercial success, grossing more than $180 million worldwide. Its popularity also helped cement Reese Witherspoon's status as one of Hollywood's leading romantic-comedy stars.