Asian Games: Ancy Sojan Bags Long Jump Silver, Misses Gold By 2Cm

Sojan 'Proud' of Silver Despite Fatigue

Ancy Sojan said she was proud to win silver in the women's long jump at the Asian Games, though she felt it was not her best day. Sojan said she gave her 100% effort despite battling fatigue, muscle stiffness and numbness during the competition. She viewed the silver medal as another learning experience, saying each success and medal is helping her gain experience and identify areas for improvement. She dedicated the medal to herself and everyone who supported and encouraged her throughout her journey.

Sojan missed out on gold by just two centimetres, with China's Huang Yingying taking the top spot with a jump of 6.55m. Another Chinese athlete, Tan Mengyi, won bronze with 6.46m, while India's Shaili Singh finished fourth with a best effort of 6.42m.

"I feel proud. I got silver a second time...today, it was just not my day. I put in my 100% effort, but fate is settled with silver...I felt tired and had muscle fatigue, stiffness and numbness also...each and every medal and success is making me more experienced and teaching me lessons...next time I can improve more...I dedicate this medal to myself and those who cheered me up through this journey," Sojan told ANI after the event.

India's Medal Tally and Standing

While India bagged seven more medals to its tally at the 2026 Asian Games on Sunday, the haul was not enough to keep the country inside the top 10 of the medal standings. India ended Day 8 with 37 medals, four gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze, and slipped from 10th to 12th position.

The drop came despite the seven-medal haul as India failed to add a gold medal, while countries above it continued to strengthen their totals with victories in gold-medal events.

India's seven-medal haul on Sunday comprised two silver medals in squash and five medals in athletics, with several notable performances across the track and field events. (ANI)

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