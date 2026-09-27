PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat: India Now Has Zero-Tolerance Terror Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India now pursues a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, contrasting it with the past when such resolve was often lacking. Addressing the 178th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "India has long suffered wounds inflicted by terrorist attacks. There was a time when serial blasts had become a common occurrence in the country. It was in this very month of September - specifically on September 13, 2008 - that many innocent lives were lost in the serial blasts in Delhi. Just a few weeks later, the massive 26/11 attack took place in Mumbai," PM Modi said.

"Friends, in the past too, there used to be demands for action against Pakistan following every terror attack, but such calls were often not given due attention; time to pass by was simply awaited. Today, India pursues a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, and we are witnessing the results of that," he added.

10th Anniversary of Surgical Strike

PM Modi noted that the programme comes just ahead of the 10th anniversary of the Surgical Strike in 2016. "I am getting an opportunity to meet you once again for the September edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'. I welcome all the people of the country. In 'Mann Ki Baat', we provide a platform for the positive efforts of our countrymen... discuss the nation's achievements. One such major, historic achievement of India is set to mark its 10th anniversary in just a day – this achievement is the 'Surgical Strike'. Ten years ago, on September 28-29, 2016, the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. The world was astonished to see the manner in which our brave soldiers crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to take action against terrorism," he said.

He added, "The surgical strike boldly demonstrated to the entire world a new example of India's counter-terrorism policy. The 'Surgical Strike' was our decisive response to the long-standing pain India had endured due to terrorist attacks. Over the past decade - from the Balakot airstrike to 'Operation Sindoor' - India has repeatedly sent a clear message: if terrorists dare to cast an evil eye on India, they will be met with a befitting response."

Nationwide Initiatives and Public Participation

PM also said that the first phase of the nationwide Census 2027 has almost been completed across all states and Union Territories, with information on more than 32 crore families recorded so far, and described the census as a "national responsibility".

He also urged people to actively participate in cleanliness initiatives and said collective efforts by citizens can turn individual actions into a larger public movement, describing cleanliness as the“most beautiful tribute” to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of his birth anniversary on October 2.“One thing is clearly evident in all these efforts: it started with one person, then others joined in and the caravan grew. This is public participation,” PM Modi said.

Celebrating India's Heritage and Talent

During the programme, PM Modi highlighted the thousand-year history of Gujarat's Modhera Sun Temple, recalling its destruction during invasions and its subsequent reconstruction, while also highlighting the village's transformation into India's first 24x7 solar village. He hailed former hockey player Rajinder Singh's efforts to nurture talent. Rajinder Singh is a 1980 Olympic gold medalist and an Asian Games silver medalist as well. Under his coaching, India also won the 2001 Junior Men's World Cup and the 2003 Asia Cup title. He also top-scored during the 1982 Hockey World Cup with 12 goals.

PM Modi reflected on how the cultural traditions, faith and art of India are gaining a global audience, especially featuring the story of Shriman Panthoun Thirkhanon, a prominent devotee of Lord Ganesha from Thailand. Several Chief Ministers listened to Mann ki Baat in their states.

Ancient Discoveries in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi also highlighted that Professor Selvaraju, associated with the Department of Tamil Studies at a college, made a recent discovery of ancient sculptures and temples during a field trip. "Our connection with the past remains very much alive today. This is driven by the dedication and hard work of individuals who are deepening this bond. A unique initiative of this kind is underway in Manapparai, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. A Selvaraju, associated with the Department of Tamil Studies at a college, is spearheading this effort. During a lecture, he learned about some ancient sculptures from a student. Following a discussion on the subject, he planned a field visit. During this visit, he discovered several sculptures and ancient temples at various locations. This is a fascinating way to connect with the past; this way, we can understand our heritage even better," he said.

Following the mention, Professor Selvaraj said, "The Prime Minister mentioning our small research effort is not just good news for me-it is an encouragement for every student involved in documenting Tamil heritage." Selvaraju's wife expressed pride. "We are very happy today...the content is noticed by our Prime Minister; we feel very honoured and very proud...the PM focusing on our heritage and knowledge is supporting a lot to motivate the research...this definitely will motivate the students...we feel very humbled and honoured," she told ANI.

PM Modi also urged citizens to embrace the spirit of "Vocal for Local" during the upcoming festive season, while highlighting innovative community-driven efforts across several states to eradicate malnutrition during the ongoing 'Poshan Maah' (Nutrition Month). (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)