AAP Protests After Minister Parvesh Singh 'Slaps' Youth Demands FIR

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday held a protest in Delhi's Tilak Nagar, alleging that Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh slapped a youth during a road inspection and demanded action.

AAP Protests, Demands FIR

Speaking to ANI, Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "In front of the police SHO, that boy was slapped by Parvesh Verma. All video evidence is present, everything is available on social media, and the SHO is saying they will investigate, but no FIR is being registered. We will go to the DCP office and get the FIR registered. If the FIR is not registered, we will sit on a dharna right there."

Addressing the gathering during the protest, Saurabh Bharadwaj said he had spoken to the SHO regarding filing an FIR into the incident. "The SHO called me a short while ago asking if I was on my way, and I confirmed that I was. I asked if an FIR had been registered yet. The SHO said, 'Sir, I am conducting an inquiry.' I told him, 'It happened right before your eyes; what is there to inquire about? It all took place in your presence.' Yet, the police still haven't registered an FIR," Bharadwaj said.

He said the issue was not limited to the registration of an FIR and alleged that failure to take action would encourage "hooliganism" by BJP members. "It's not just about the FIR; if BJP members engage in hooliganism like this, even getting caught on camera and while acting as thugs right in front of the police, and no FIR is filed, their hooliganism will only escalate," he said.

Bharadwaj further alleged that the Delhi Minister fled from the spot behind police personnel and security guards. "If Parvesh Verma were to come alone... he would be finished off. Parvesh Verma is a coward; he fled stealthily, running away in fear behind the police," he said.

He said he was going to the DCP's office with his colleague and would stage a sit-in if an FIR was not registered. The controversy erupted after AAP leaders shared the video showing Parvesh Sahib Singh allegedly slapping a youth during the inspection. Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh had questioned the quality of a road in his constituency.

Minister Responds to Allegations

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s allegations, the minister claimed that the opposition party workers hurled abuses at his family and misbehaved. In a response on X, the Delhi minister claimed that supporters of the AAP MLA hurled abuse and misbehaved at the site. He also accused Jarnail Singh of demanding commission for road projects.

"If anyone says anything to my family, or if anyone tries to obstruct our work, causes damage to our property, or demands commissions from our officials-which the Aam Aadmi Party MLA did-this is something we will not tolerate," the BJP leader said in a video message. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)