Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar Witnesses Ganga Aarti In Varanasi

Bihar Minister Attends Ganga Aarti in Varanasi

Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, arrived at Dashashwamedh Ghat to witness the famous Ganga Aarti on Sunday. Kumar participated in the Ganga Aarti organised by the Ganga Seva Nidhi at Dashashwamedh Ghat today.

Following the Aarti, Kumar wrote in the Ganga Seva Nidhi visitor book, "It is my good fortune that I participated in the Ganga Aarti. May the blessings of Mother Ganga remain upon all of us Indians."

Ganga Seva Nidhi President Sushant Mishra welcomed him with a shawl, offerings, and a memento. Health Minister Nishant Kumar remained present at the Aarti for approximately 30 minutes.

Due to the rising water level of the Ganga, the Aarti is being performed at the Ganga Seva Nidhi office.

Cleanliness Drive on Ganga Ghats

Earlier on Thursday, the Namami Gange initiative and Varanasi Municipal Corporation have stepped up cleanliness efforts along the Ganga and its ghats following the recent floods, with teams removing silt, puja materials and other waste from the river and surrounding areas.

As part of the ongoing campaign, cleanliness drives are being carried out at various ghats as well as in the Ganga. Gangaputras and volunteers are removing puja materials and flood-related waste floating in the river and encouraging people to participate in keeping the river and its banks clean.

Over One Tonne of Garbage Removed

On Thursday, teams of the Municipal Corporation and Namami Gange removed more than one tonne of garbage from the Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The cleanliness drive was conducted under the coordination of Namami Gange Kashi region coordinator and Municipal Corporation cleanliness brand ambassador Rajesh Shukla.

During the campaign, people were urged to pay tribute to their ancestors during Pitru Paksha by contributing to the cleanliness of the Ganga and its ghats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)